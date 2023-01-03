Mamelodi Sundowns vs Swallows FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians face the struggling Dube Birds as they look to extend their lead at the summit of the PSL table

Mamelodi Sundowns have an opportunity to go at least seven points clear at the top of the Premier Soccer League standings when they host Swallows FC at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

After dismissing Orlando Pirates when they resumed league business last Friday, Sundowns go into Tuesday’s match high in confidence.

They are on a run of seven straight league victories, which they could stretch to eight if they beat the Dube Birds.

Currently enjoying a five-point lead, Masandawana could extend their lead to seven points if third-placed SuperSport beat Cape Town City earlier on Tuesday.

But if Matsatsantsa lose, the Brazilians might go 10 points clear at the summit as second-placed Richards Bay are inactive.

It, however, could turn out to be a difficult evening for Sundowns as they face desperate opponents Swallows who are in danger of relegation and might be a dangerous opponent on the day.

The Soweto outfit are placed 14th on the log with two points more than basement side Maritzburg United.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Swallows FC Date Tuesday, January 3 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Sundowns forwards Abubeker Nasir is a big doubt for the Swallows game after he was stretchered off at half-time against Pirates following a collision with goalkeeper Siyabonga Mphontshane.

It was the Ethiopian's first match on return from a long injury layoff but he suffered a fitness setback.

Another striker Peter Shalulile could feature on Tuesday after being given more time to recover, having started full training before the Pirates game.

Defender Rivaldo Coetzee and attacker Lebohang Maboe might return together with goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene.

Erwin Saavedra, Terrence Mashego and Abdel Boutouil are still out nursing long-term injuries.

Veteran coach Ernst Middendorp has a wide pool to select his matchday squad from as no Swallows player is suspended.

That is a good development as the German seeks to register his first win as the Birds’ tactician.

Match Preview

While Masandawana have won their last seven league games, Swallows have recorded just one win in that time.

With Sundowns the highest-scoring side in this campaign, they are coming up against the Soweto side who have conceded 18 goals, the second-most this season.

That gives Middendorp the huge task of solidifying his defence against the free-scoring Tshwane giants.

The last time the two sides met, Sundowns won 4-2 at Dobsonville Stadium in April 2022 while the reverse fixture ended 3-0 in favour of the Brazilians.