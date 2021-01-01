Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

It is the Tshwane derby again on an evening where history could be made by the defending PSL champions

Mamelodi Sundowns have a chance to atone for the agony of Caf Champions League elimination by confirming themselves as Premier Soccer League champions when they host SuperSport United at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

Victory for Masandawana will see them sealing the league title in what will go into history books as a first for a team to a claim four straight league crowns in the PSL era.

A win will hand the Brazilians an unassailable 10-point league with three matches remaining and that could make up for the pain of being knocked out of the Champions League by Al Ahly last weekend.

But they come up against their sixth-placed Tshwane rivals who are pressed to secure a top-three finish and are five points behind third-placed Golden Arrows.

SuperSport have vowed to delay Sundowns' crowning moment in what makes this match a potentially thriller.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United Date Wednesday, May 26 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Sundowns have no players who are suspended for this match and no player is reported to be injured.

Themba Zwane is now back after featuring for 65 minutes against Al Ahly last Saturday while Gaston Sirino also played that match following initial injury concerns.

Kaitano Tembo's Matsantsantsa also have no players suspended for the Tshwane derby.

Goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams is back to full fitness and featured in their last league game against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila after missing four matches due to an ACL tear.

But SuperSport had an injury concern in George Chigova, who has also been absent in their recent games and Baofela Pule could deputise for Williams if the Zimbabwean fails to recover in time.

Match Preview

While they found the going tough in Africa, Sundowns have been doing well in the PSL of late.

They go into Wednesday's match on the backdrop of three successive wins including upstaging Orlando Pirates 3-0 to boost their title defence.

Their opponents on the other hand could be talking about contending the title had they gone for long winless spell recently.

In their last match, SuperSport edged Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 1-0 to end a difficult 10-match winless run, which had ruled them out of the title race.

Now, they would be keen to build up on the momentum created in that home victory against TTM.

But that impetus is under threat by the fact that they arrive at Loftus Versfeld exactly 14 days after their last outing.

Within that period when Matsatsantsa were not involved in competitive action, Sundowns were involved in back-to-back Champions League quarter-final clashes against Al Ahly.

Sundowns carry derby bragging rights this season as they beat SuperSport 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup in February after the two Tshwane foes had cancelled each other 0-0 in the reverse league fixture a month earlier.