Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Masandawana are the defending champions of this competition and would not want the disappointment of an early exit

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome SuperSport United for Sunday’s MTN8 quarter-final match at Tuks Stadium.

Having won last season’s title, Sundowns are competing for the fifth MTN8 trophy and they face Matsatsantsa who have clinched it on three occasions before.

It will be the Tshwane Derby between the Brazilians and Gavin Hunt’s team that has been struggling for consistency in the Premier Soccer League.

Hunt’s side has been far from convincing this season despite making a number of signings, unlike the recent past seasons in which they have been quiet in the transfer market.

Sundowns have also strongly fortified their squad, although with a few players, and it would be seen if they will field players who have not been getting regular game time in the league.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United Date Sunday, August 28 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Sundowns attacking midfielder Gaston Sirino is doubtful for this match after he limped off their last match against Stellenbosch.

Also doubtful are new signing Abubeker Nasir, Sphelele Mkhulise, Haashim Domingo and Thabiso Kutumela.

Defender Grant Kekana and Rivaldo Coetzee have also been battling fitness issues while Erwin Saavedra is ruled out with a long-term injury.

Backpagepix

SuperSport coach Hunt will have to plot for Sundowns without Grant Margeman, goalkeeper Ricardo Goss and Thabang Sibanyoni in mind.

The trio are Sundowns players on loan at Matsatsantsa and a clause in their SuperSport contract forbids them from playing against their parent club.

Onismor Bhasera is back from injury to add more experience at the back for SuperSport.

Match Preview

The Tshwane rivals will be meeting five days before they clash again in a league match.

SuperSport will go into this game happy to have picked up their first set of maximum points in the league during midweek when they won 1-0 away at Richards Bay.

This ended a four-match winless run that was now weighing heavily on Hunt and his men.

Matsatsantsa face a Sundowns side that is unbeaten in their last three games.

The last time these Tshwane foes met saw the Brazilians win 1-0 in the league last November, while the reverse fixture had ended 2-2.