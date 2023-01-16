Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians host Matsatsantsa for the third Tshwane Derby of season in what promises to be an explosive affair

Mamelodi Sundowns’ terrific unbeaten run in the Premier Soccer League faces a huge threat from SuperSport United when the two sides clash at Loftus Versfeld on Monday.

It is a potentially explosive confrontation between these Tshwane giants as log leaders Sundowns would be keen to make it 11 league wins in a row.

For SuperSport, they will be fighting to reclaim second spot which they lost at the weekend after Richards Bay beat Marumo Gallants 2-0.

Victory for Sundowns will take them to 43 points and 14 more than Richards Bay.

But defeat would see Matsatsantsa back in position two and reduce Masandawana’s lead to 10 points.

The Brazilians are keen on opening a huge gap that would give them some wiggle room when their fixture schedule becomes more demanding by participating in the Caf Champions League.

Their Tshwane rivals are still within a chance of playing Champions League football next season and they would want to keep alive those prospects.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United Date Monday, January 6 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Sundowns welcomed Peter Shalulile back from injury last week and he could be thrown in to start and partner Cassius Mailula upfront.

This is a much-anticipated attacking combination that could become a huge concern for their opponents in the PSL and in Africa.

Another striker Abubeker Nasir is out injured while attacking midfielder Erwin Saavedra is back.

Also unavailable for Masandwana is Rivaldo Coetzee, Terrence Mashego, Bongani Zungu, Lebihang Maboe, Thabiso Kutumela and defender Abdel Boutouil who are nursing long-term injuries.

Defender Brian Onyango is back but has been finding it hard to reclaim his place in the team as Mothobi Mvala has been excelling after being converted into a centre-back to partner Grant Kekana or Rushine de Reuck.

Backpage

SuperSport will be hoping for the return of goalkeeper George Chigova although they have enough cover in Ricardo Goss and Boafela Pule.

Matsatsantsa coach Gavin Hunt will be hoping that Bradley Grobler, who is the joint top goal-scorer in this PSL campaign, will be in top form to shake Sundowns’ defence.

Match Preview

The Tshwane sides have already met twice this season in the league and MTN8.

Sundowns won 2-0 in the top-eight competition before Matsatsantsa turned the tables in the league with a 2-1 victory to become the second team to beat Masandawana in the PSL this term.

Now, with SuperSport having lost their last league match against Golden Arrows, it makes them potentially dangerous to Sundowns as they seek to recover.

Hunt’s side is the second-highest scoring team in this league campaign with 20 and that presents them as a huge threat to Masandawana’s defence which has been, however, impressive.

Masandawana have conceded six goals in 16 league matches.