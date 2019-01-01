Mamelodi Sundowns vs. SuperSport United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Brazilians are hoping to return to winning ways against Matsatsantsa, who are also hoping to end their 11-match winless run in the Tshwane Derby

will renew their rivalry against SuperSport United in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

The Brazilians are returning to domestic action after securing their place in the Caf semi-finals with an impressive 5-1 aggregate win over Egyptian football heavyweights, .

Game Mamelodi Sundowns v SuperSport United Date Wednesday, April 17 Time 19h30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Squads & Team News

Sundowns are undefeated in their last two PSL games having played to a 0-0 draw with title rivals away in their last game in the competition earlier this month.

They have since slipped down to second place on the league standings and they are six points behind the leaders, Pirates, but Sundowns have three games in hand.

The defending champions will be targeting nothing but a victory over SuperSport in order to cut Bucs' lead to three points at the top as the title race enters the home stretch.



Pitso Mosimane will be banking on Lebohang Maboe's good form in the league having netted twice in his last three matches including one against his former side last month.

Anthony Laffor is expected to miss the Tshwane Derby clash as the Sundowns forward is nursing an injury, while his team-mate Gaston Sirino is set to complete his two-game suspension against Matsatsantsa.





Meanwhile, SuperSport are enjoying a four-match unbeaten run in the league having drawn 0-0 with at home over the weekend.

The draw took Matsatsantsa to sixth place on the league standings - 10 points behind Pirates and the former have two matches in hand.



The three-time PSL champions will be keen to keep their hopes of winning their fourth trophy alive with a victory over their city rivals.



Kaitano Tembo is expected to unleash Sundowns loanee George Lebese, who has a point a prove to his parent club with the experienced winger having endured a frustrating spell at the Tshwane giants due to a lack of game time.

SuperSport have no suspension concerns ahead of their highly-anticipated encounter which has definitely boosted Tembo's team selection.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 1990, SuperSport and Sundowns have met in 55 league matches.

The Brazilians have dominated this fixture - recording 29 wins compared to 14 for Matsatsantsa, while 12 matches have been drawn.



Sundowns extended their unbeaten run to 11 league games against SuperSport when they defeated them 2-1 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium earlier this season.