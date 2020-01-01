Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

A spot in the Last 16 will be at stake when the two biggest football clubs in Tshwane collide

are set to renew their rivalry with their Tshwane rivals SuperSport United in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

Masandawana have set their sights on winning another cup competition having won the 2019 Telkom Knockout Cup two months ago.

Pitso Mosimane's side is oozing with confidence after defeating 's 1-0 in order to secure the Caf Group C top spot last weekend.

They will take on a SuperSport side which is also determined to go all the way and clinch their second cup trophy this season having won the 2019 MTN8.

However, Matsatsantsa are wounded after succumbing to a 1-0 defeat to Lamontville in a encounter last weekend.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs SuperSport United Date Saturday, February 08 Time 20:15

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4/SS11

Sundowns could be without key defenders Mosa Lebua and Tebogo Langerman, who missed the recent clash against Wydad due to injuries.

Mosimane is likely to keep his faith with defenders Lyle Lakay and Ricardo Nascimento, who scored the only goal of the match against Wydad.

Influential attacker Themba Zwane scored in two league games against SuperSport this season and he could be the key to the defending PSL champions' win tonight.

Meanwhile, SuperSport are expected to be without their talismanic winger Aubrey Modiba, who has been out nursing an injury for almost two months now.

Tembo has had to look to Kudakwashe Mahachi in the absence of Modiba and the Zimbabwe winger registered two assists and a goal in the league last month.

Matsatsantsa will pin their hopes on prolific striker Bradley Grobler, who has a knack of scoring important goals having netted in wins over , and FC this year.

Match Preview

Sundowns are undefeated in their last seven home matches across all competitions having registered six wins and one draw.

Their defence has been solid as they have kept five clean sheets in the process which has coincided with Motjeka Madisha's impressive form in the backline.

On the other hand, SuperSport have been inconsistent on the road having recorded one win and two defeats in their last three competitive matches.

They have relied too much on Grobler for goals and the team has failed to score in two of their last three away games including the recent defeat to Arrows.

In head-to-head stats since 1993, Sundowns and SuperSport have clashed in 15 cup games.

Masandawana have the upper hand having recorded eight wins compared to six for Matsatsantsa, while one match ended in a draw (2019 MTN8 semi-final first-leg match).

Sundowns have also defeated SuperSport both home and away in the PSL this season.

However, Matsatsantsa won 2-0 in their last cup meeting which was the 2019 MTN8 semi-final second-leg clash earlier this term.