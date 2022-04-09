Mamelodi Sundowns vs Summerfield Dynamos Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns resume their bid for a sixth Nedbank Cup title when they host Summerfield Dynamos in a quarter-final match at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Nedbank Cup is also part of Sundowns’ bid to have a clean sweep of the trophies on offer this season as they chase glory in the Caf Champions League and Premier Soccer League to add on to the MTN8 which they claimed last October.

For now, their focus is on third division side Dynamos who are the surprise packages of this season’s Nedbank Cup.

The Dynamos match comes after Masandawana also met another third-tier side Mathaithai FC in the Round of 16 and romped to a 6-0 victory.

They would be hoping for another easy evening and join Tshakhuma Tsha Mdzivhandila who have already reached the semi-finals.

With Kaizer boasting 13 Nedbank Cup titles, and Orlando having eight, the Brazilians have an opportunity to make it six this season.

If they manage to attain that feat, that means pulling away from SuperSport United and Swallows FC who also have five Nedbank Cup titles each at the moment.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Summerfield Dynamos Date Saturday, April 9 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Sundowns coaches could decide to field an unfamiliar team as they did against Mathaithai.

Given the depth in their squad, whatever team that takes to the field would be strong enough to beat any PSL team or even put up a good show in the Champions League.

There are players sure not to play on Saturday, including Rivaldo Coetzee and Thapelo Morena who are injured.

The likes of goalkeeper Ricardo Goss, Promise Mkhuma, Kermit Erasmus, Gaston Sirino and Lebohang Maboe could start the game.

Summerfield Dynamos are under the tutelage of experienced coach Clinton Larsen who would be plotting the downfall of Masandawana.

Larsen has in his squad experienced forward Lerato Manzini who has previously turned out for SuperSport United, Bloemfontein Celtic and Chippa United.

Dynamos also have former AmaZulu Ghanian midfielder Samuel Darpoh, Kwanele Hlongwane who had previous PSL football experience with Golden Arrows and Malian midfielder Daouda Toure who has played in the Arabian Gulf League two seasons ago.

Match Preview

Sundowns won in their last five games across all competitions and that leaves them brimming with confidence going into Saturday’s match.

Interestingly, they have never met a PSL side in this season’s Nedbank Cup.

Having beaten First Division outfit Richards Bay 4-0 in the Round of 32, before thrashing Mathaithai 6-0 the last time out, Masandawana are the highest-scoring team in this competition and are yet to concede.

Dynamos are the only other team yet to concede in the Nedbank Cup, having stunned First Division side Uthongathi 1-0 away from home in the Round of 32.

They then eliminated fellow third-tier team Black Eagles in the Last 16, thanks to an own goal by Tumelo Bodibe.

That means Dynamos have managed just a goal from their players in this campaign.