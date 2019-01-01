Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellensboch FC: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana are hoping to edge closer to the leaders, Kaizer Chiefs, who have opened a 10-point lead at the top of the league standings

are set to battle with Stellenbosch FC in the Premier Soccer League ( ) match at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

The Tshwane giants will return to domestic league action following their win over Petro de Luanda and draw with in the Caf .

Pitso Mosimane's men got their PSL title defence campaign back on track by defeating FC 1-0 at home in their last league game and they will now face a struggling Stellenbosch side.

Stellies are winless in their last four league matches after drawing 1-1 with Sundowns' Tshwane rivals, SuperSport United, away in their previous match in the competition.

Steve Barker will be keen to guide the PSL debutants to a victory over the defending champions which would ease the pressure on the local tactician.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenhosch FC Date Wednesday, December 11 Time 19:30 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Sundowns will be without Oupa Manyisa, who nursing a long-term injury, but Themba Zwane made his return from an injury in the draw against Moroccan giants Wydad.

Mosimane will be hoping that Jose Ali Meza, who scored the winning goal against AmaZulu, continues his good form against the reigning National First Division (NFD) champions.

The Brazilians, who have three games in hand, are placed third on the league table and a victory over Stellies will see Mosimane's side move up to the second spot if they win by four clear goals.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch have revealed that they have no injury concerns after the team welcomed back Ashley Du Preez to training after a long term injury.

Barker will look to Wassem Isaacs with the striker having netted his fifth league goal of the season against SuperSport and he will be eager to help his side stun the Gauteng giants.

The Western Cape-based side is placed on the 16th spot on the league standings and a win over Sundowns will see Stellies climb out of the relegation zone.

Match Preview

Sundowns are undefeated in their last two home matches across all competitions having recorded wins over AmaZulu and Angolan giants Luanda.

They scored four goals without conceding and they will be looking to maintain their good form at home when they face Stellies.

On the other hand, Stellenbosch are winless in their last three away matches across all competitions having registered two defeats and one draw.

They have conceded four goals and scored once and Barker will be banking on the experience of Morgan Gould and Robyn Johannes at the back.

This will be the first-ever meeting between Sundowns and Stellenbosch.