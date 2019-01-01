Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch match to go ahead as planned

The fixture between the Brazilians and Stellies will be played on December 11 as planned but the encounter will be played in Tshwane

will face Stellenbosch FC three days before the Telkom Knockout Cup final which is scheduled for December 14 in Durban.

Contrasting media reports recently claimed Sundowns had requested for the fixture to be postponed in order to afford them time to prepare for the final.

Pitso Mosimane also went public saying he was confident the would reschedule their match against Stellenbosch, arguing it would be the first time a team would play a league match three days before any Cup final in the PSL era.

The PSL, however, has decided to accommodate Sundowns by only moving the fixture from Cape Town Stadium to Loftus Versveld Stadium after initially considering postponing the match.

This means the return leg will be Stellenbosch's fixture, but the league said a new date will be set and made public in due course.

The league released the following statement on Monday afternoon:

The Premier Soccer League has rescheduled the Absa Premiership fixture between Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC back to Wednesday, 11 December 2019.



However, the fixture will now be played at Loftus Stadium as a home fixture for Mamelodi Sundowns instead of Cape Town as initially scheduled.

Kick-off time will remain the same: 19h30.



The League will advise on the future date of the return leg in Cape Town in due course.