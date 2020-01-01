Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The PSL defending champions are at home again as they seek to return to the summit of the table

would be keen to reclaim the Premier Soccer League ( ) top spot when they welcome Stellenbosch at Loftus Versfeld.

A win for Downs will see them back at the top of the standings where they were dislodged by Swallows FC who edged 1-0 on Tuesday.

Sundowns would be two points clear at the summit if they overpower their Eastern Cape visitors.

Ninth-placed Stellenbosch on the other hand would be out to build on last weekend’s 2-0 win over which was their first win of the season.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch Date Saturday, November 28 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

The Sundowns camp in the build-up to this match has been shaken by the death of their player Anele Ngcongca who was set to join on loan.

The Brazilians could also feel disturbed by the transfer request handed in by Uruguayan attacker Gaston Sirino who is keen to reunite with Pitso Mosimane at African champions .

Sirino is yet to play a single match this season and his return from injury was expected to add more attacking flavour to the red-hot partnership of Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile and Kermit Erasmus.

But Sirino’s possible exit could hurt the coaches’ plans around him.

Another piece of unpleasant news at Chloorkop ahead of the Stellenbosch assignment is that Sirino’s compatriot Mauricio Affonso aggravated his injury just as he was said to be nearing recovery.

Affonso has been a long time absentee from the team. Goalkeeper Denis Onyango is expected to be back in goal for Downs after missing last weekend’s 4-3 win over AmaZulu.

There are no major injury worries in the Stellenbosch camp.

But coach Steve Barker would be hoping that Zambian midfielder Nathan Sinkala continues with his good form that has seen him score two goals in four league games.

Argentine midfielder Junior Mendieta has also enjoyed a bright start to PSL life with a goal in two appearances.

Nigerian striker Stanley Dimgba could make his debut for the Stellies.

Match Preview

Judging on their form, Mamelodi Sundowns appear on paper favourites to win this match after recording three league wins and a draw so far this season.

They have also scored the highest number of goals in four games in this campaign but their attackers face what appears to be a strong Stellenbosch defence that has shipped in just three goals in four games.

The experience of veteran centre-backs defenders Robyn Johannes and Marc van Heerden seem to be working for Stellies.

The central defenders now face Sundowns midfielder Zwane who goes into this match on a high after grabbing a hat-trick in their last match against AmaZulu.

Shalulile and Erasmus also pose a serious threat to Stellenbosch who have been struggling for consistency after recording a win, a defeat and two draws which has left them in ninth position.

Previous encounters between the two sides have seen Sundowns emerging victorious in the two matches they played last season when Stellenbosch were making their PSL debut campaign.