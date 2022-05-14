Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns continue with their push to finish their Premier Soccer League season in style when they host Stellenbosch FC at Tuks Stadium on Saturday.

Masandawana were looking to end the season on 70 points to come one point short of their previous record tally of 71 which they managed at the end of the 2015/16 season.

But after dropping two points in last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Kaizer Chiefs, they will now not be able to reach 70 points.

But they still want to avoid losing their next two games and finish the season in style since they have already won the league title.

The Brazilians will be coming up against fifth-placed Stellenbosch who, not so long ago, were regarded as title contenders.

Stellebosch’s chances of ending the season on position three are very slim and dependent on Kaizer Chiefs and Royal AM losing their remaining matches of the season.

Sundowns have been having a number of key players unavailable in recent games but they are not much worried about that due to a wide pool of selection.

They have had the luxury of fielding players who did not get much playing opportunities earlier on in the season and they remain a very competitive side.

In the last match against Chiefs, eight Sundowns players were facing fitness issues.

But defenders Grant Kekana, Rushine De Reuck and Brain Onyango could be back after Sundowns were left with Divine Lunga partnering Mosa Lebusa in central defence.

Mothobi Mvala was pictured participating in full training and could be back together with Erwin Saavedra.

Rivaldo Coetzee is ruled out for the rest of the season due to injury.

Stellenbosch have enjoyed an impressive record of discipline in their last two games where none of their players was even yellow-carded.

That’s encouraging for coach Steve Barker who has no suspended player ahead of Saturday’s game.

Promising midfielder Antonio van Wyk is expected back after attending trials at Belgian side Westerlo.

Match Preview

Sundowns have shared the spoils in two of their last five games while they have won three others.

Dropping four points in those two games has seen them lose the opportunity to surpass their own record of a 71-point season tally.

They now come up against Stellenbosch who have won two games, drawn as many as well as lost one in their last five games.

Those two draws and a defeat jeopardised their chances of finishing the campaign in the top two.

The reverse league fixture between Sundowns and Stellenbosch ended in a 1-1 draw in December.