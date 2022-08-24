Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians have been recording inconsistent results in this campaign and are hoping for a change

Mamelodi Sundowns will be out to correct a slow start to the season when they host Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

Having struggled to post consecutive wins, Sundowns are yet to dish out convincing performances in their bid for a record-extending sixth straight league title.

They go into Wednesday’s match fresh from last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Sekhukhune United.

That result came after Sundowns were coming from a 4-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs.

After impressing with a 2-0 victory over Cape Town City in the season opener, Sundowns then lost at home to TS Galaxy, before the Chiefs victory and the Sekhulhune draw.

That could make Stellenbosch unsure of what to expect from the Brazilians.

The Western Cape side is still unbeaten but has fewer points due to a string of draws, including sharing the spoils in their last game.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch FC Date Wednesday, August 24 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Sundowns still have players yet to feature in any match this season due to fitness issues.

Midfielders Rivaldo Coetzee and Erwin Saavedra have been recovering from injuries since last season.



Lebohang Maboe and Abubekeer Nasir are also battling to stay fit while Grant Kekana and Haashim Domingo have also been recovering.



Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker is not worried about suspensions in his squad as none of his players is under sanctions.

He will, however, be hoping for Jayden Adams to get back to full fitness after the 21-year-old midfielder limped off in the last match against Cape Town City.

Match Preview

Stellenbosch have already beaten Kaizer Chiefs-slayers Royal AM, while also sharing the spoils with Orlando Pirates.

That could be a concern to Sundowns who are aware they are facing a very competitive team.

Barker’s men have scored five goals in four games and face a Sundowns side playing their second away match of the season.

Stellenbosch were one of the three teams to beat Sundowns last season, claiming a 3-0 win in their visit to Tshwane in May.

The reverse fixture had ended 1-1 in December 2021.