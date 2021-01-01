Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Following early exit from the MTN8 and missing a chance for a domestic treble, Masandawana are now keen not to lose out on at least a double

Mamelodi Sundowns begin their Nedbank Cup defence when they host Stellenbosch FC at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in a Round of 32 clash at on Wednesday.

The Brazilians are the holders of South Africa’s premier knockout competition which they have won five times and are keen to retain.

With Downs also fighting to claim a third successive league title, the Nedbank Cup provides a chance to end the season with a double.

This is after they missed out on this season’s MTN8 trophy which presented them a chance for a second successive treble.

They come up against a Stellenbosch side that is yet to win any piece of silverware since their maiden top-flight football campaign last term.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Stellenbosch FC Date Wednesday, February 03 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Mamelodi Sundowns fans will have to wait a bit longer before watching new signing Rushine De Reuck in action for their team after he was announced as a Downs player last Saturday.

De Reuck is yet to start training with the rest of the Sundowns squad due to outstanding paperwork and medical examinations.

Masandawana will also again be without midfielder-cum-defender Mothobi Mvala who missed their last game against Chippa United due to suspension.

Mvala received a red card in the 2-1 league win away at Black Leopards and misses two games.

No update has been issued by Stellenbosch regarding players who will miss Wednesday’s match.

Coach Steve Baxter would need regulars like Alan Robertson, Phathutshedzo Nange, Stanley Dimgba and Leletu Skelem to be available for such a big match against Downs.

Match Preview

This is one of the four pairings of Premier Soccer League teams in the Last 32 of the Nedbank Cup.

While Downs will be bidding to defend the Nedbank Cup, Stellenbosch are keen to improve themselves after bowing out at this Round of 32 stage last season.

The Western Cape side have not been good performers in Cup games since their Premier Soccer League promotion after also being eliminated from last season’s Telkom Knockout at the first round.

They now push for a better outing in the Nedbank Cup but face a huge challenge against a Downs side experienced in knockout competitions.

Stellenbosch arrive at Loftus Versfeld carrying a grim record of five straight league matches without winning.

Their form is in contrast to Downs, who are yet to lose a match this season. That includes Masandawana beating Stellies 3-0 in the two sides’ league match last November at Loftus Versfeld.