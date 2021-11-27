Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Premier Soccer League leaders Mamelodi Sundowns face the risk of going for three straight matches without tasting victory when they host Sekhukhune United at Tuks Stadium on Saturday.

They welcome third-placed Sekhukhune who have been flirting with the leading pack in their debut PSL season.

Following a 10-day four-match winless run last season between April 18 and 24, Sundowns have not gone for three games without recording a win.

Now, they will be keen to avoid going for at least three consecutive games without tasting victory.

After a streak of seven victories this term, Sundowns have dropped four points in their last two games against Cape Town City and Tshwane rivals SuperSport United.

They even conceded for the first time this season when they were held 2-2 at home by Matsatsantsa on Wednesday.

Interestingly, despite dropping four points in their two last matches, they increased their lead to six points.

Seven points separate Masandawana and Sekhukhune and the Brazilians have an opportunity to spend Saturday night nine points clear at the top if they win.

Squads & Team News

The Brazilians have been battling injuries to key players of late and central midfielders Rivaldo Coetzee and Mothobi Mvala are expected back.

Left-back Divine Lunga is also tipped to return from a minor injury that saw him miss the SuperSport game.

But Sphelele Mkhulise will not be available while Lebohang Maboe is nursing a long term injury which has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Sekhukhune coach MacDonald Mkhubedu arrives at Tuks Stadium to lead a squad without suspensions.

Also, no injuries have been recorded in the Babona Noko camp.

Match Preview

This will be the first time ever for the Brazilians and Sekhukhune to lock horns in the PSL.

After SuperSport became the first side to breach Sundowns' defence this season, Babina Noko arrive at Tuks Stadium keen to become the first team to end Masandawana's unbeaten record.

Sekhukhune have already warmed up to PSL football and performed above expectations and that could be giving them the courage to pull an upset in Tshwane.

Makhubedu’s men have conceded six goals this season which is the second-lowest in the league after Sundowns who have shipped in two goals.

That places Sekhukhune’s defence on potential interesting brawl against Masandawana’s relentless attack which has hit the back of the next 19 times.

This will be the second time for Babina Noko to face a PSL traditional giant after losing 2-1 to Orlando Pirates at the beginning of November.