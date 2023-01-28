Mamelodi Sundowns vs Sekhukhune United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians are back at home but this time they face a potential upset from a team that has also been enjoying a good run

Mamelodi Sundowns would be keen to continue smashing their own Premier Soccer League records when they come up against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

The Brazilians are already on a record-breaking 13-match winning run and being the ambitious side they are, they are seeking to extend it.

But that could be stopped by Sekhukhune, who have also been flying high recently under Brandon Truter.

Truter’s arrival has transformed Babina Noko in the five matches he has been in charge, first sharing the spoils with AmaZulu, before a four-match winning streak that lifted them from the relegation zone to fifth position on the table.

That makes them a dangerous team to log leaders Sundowns who have been outclassingto their opponents and are enjoying being 19 points clear at the top.

But winning by slim margins in their last four games appears to be a huge concern to Masandawana coach Rhulani Mokwena.

He has been unhappy with their performances and that might be giving hope to Sekhukhune.

Squads & Team News

The Brazilians will be without Themba Zwane who is suspended after picking up four yellow cards during the course of this season.

Zwane has been influential upfront and his absence comes at a time when he would be needed against high-flying opponents.

Also unavailable for Masandawana is defender Grant Kekana who is suspended as well.

With another centre-back Rushine de Reuck doubtful after suffering a concussion four days ago against TS Galaxy, Mokwena could select Mothobi Mvala and Brian Onyango as twin central defenders.

Sundowns have a number of players who have been battling injuries like Aubrey Modiba, Thabiso Kutumela, Lebohang Maboe, Abdel Botouil, Abubeker Nasir, Rivaldo Coetzee and Haashim Domingo.

Truter recently indicated that Makohelo Mokotjo is not yet match fit, having spent almost two years without being involved in competitive action.

But the Sekhukhune coach might turn to him for his experience in such a big match.