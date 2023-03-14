Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

After a fruitful outing in the Caf Champions League outing last weekend, the Brazilians switch attention to their PSL campaign again.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be trying to recover from their minor Premier Soccer League slip-up when they host Royal AM at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

The Brazilians dropped points in their last league assignment away at Stellenbosch following a 2-2 draw.

That share of spoils ended Masandawana’s 15-match winning streak.

They will now be trying to bounce back to winning ways in the league when they welcome visitors from KwaZulu-Natal.

Having managed to dust themselves off from the Cape Winelands setback by thumping Al Ahy 5-2 in the Caf Champions League last weekend, Sundowns would be buoyed by that result on Tuesday.

It is something to build on and launch another winning streak in the league.

Tuesday's match is an opportunity for Masandawana to extend their 17-point lead.

But they face another stern challenge from Royal AM, who have been in good form of late and are placed seventh on the table.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Royal AM Date Tuesday, March 14 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix.

It is the same story for Sundowns in terms of injuries in their camp.

A number of players are doubtful for Tuesday’s clash, including Gaston Sirino, Lebohang Maboe, Lesedi Kapinga, Sphelele Mkhulise, Rushine de Reuck, Thabiso Kutumela, Bongani Zungu and Gift Motupa.

Rivaildo Coetzee was injured again soon after returning from a long layoff.

Ethiopia forward Abubeker Nasir is back in full training and could be selected in the matchday squad.

Royal AM coach John Maduka will not be able to select midfielder Philani Cele who is suspended for Tuesday’s match.

Cele was red-carded during last weekend’s Nedbank Cup Round of 16 clash against Golden Arrows and will also miss the trip to Marumo Gallants, which comes after the Sundowns encounter.

Match Preview

While Sundowns are high in spirits after the big Al Ahly win, Royal AM are also confident from an encouraging run in recent games.

The return of Maduka has injected life into Royal AM who are unbeaten in the last six games across all competitions.

That run includes four victories and two draws, and is the kind of form Stellenbosch enjoyed when they denied Sundowns victory recently.

The Brazilians were 3-0 victors when they visited Royal AM for the league reverse fixture last October.