Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana are looking to end the year with a win over Rise and Shine, who are keen to end their eight-match losing run

will play host to in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday.

The Tshwane giants are desperate for a victory after dropping points in their 1-1 draw with away in midweek.

Pitso Mosimane knows it is imperative for Sundowns to cut ' lead at the top of the league standings with a win over a struggling Polokwane side.

Rise and Shine are the league's whipping boys at the moment having recorded their eighth consecutive defeat when they lost 1-0 to at home earlier this month.

Clinton Larsen will be eager to lead Polokwane to a win over the defending champions which would ease the pressure on himself and the team.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Polokwane City Date Saturday, December 21 Time 18:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Sundowns have reported no new injury concerns following their clash with Wits which is good news for Mosimane and his technical team.

Gaston Sirino will once again be the Brazilians' dangerman having netted in the draw against the Clever Boys and he has the ability to single-handedly inspire his side to a win against Polokwane.

Masandawana are currently placed second on the league standings and they will cut leaders, Chiefs' lead to six points if they overcome Rise and Shine as the title race continues.

Meanwhile, Polokwane will be without the services of versatile attacker Puleng Tlolane, who will be serving his second-match ban this weekend.

Larsen will look to Charlton Mashumba, who is the Limpopo side's top goalscorer in the league with four goals this season and he will be hoping to play a key role in helping Polokwane stun Sundowns.

Rise and Shine are currently sitting in 14th spot on the league standings and they will move further away from relegation with a victory in Tshwane.

Match Preview

Sundowns have rediscovered their winning form at home having won their last two league games in Tshwane against FC and Stellenbosch FC while scoring four goals.

While Polokwane have been struggling on the road as they have registered four successive defeats in the league - conceding 12 goals in the process.

Article continues below

In head-to-head stats since the 2013/14 season, Polokwane and Sundowns have clashed in 12 league matches.

The Brazilians have the upper hand having recorded six wins compared to three for Rise and Shine, while three matches have been drawn.

Sundowns collected four points from Polokwane last season, winning 2-0 in Limpopo before the two teams drew 1-1 in Tshwane.