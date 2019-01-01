Mamelodi Sundowns vs Otoho d'Oyo: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana will need to come back from a narrow deficit on Saturday night if they are to advance in the Caf Champions League

It is a do or die encounter for if they are to advance to the next round of the Caf when they face Otoho d'Oyo on Saturday.

Masandawana, who played out to a 1-1 Premier Soccer League ( ) draw with in midweek, face a stern test as they look to overturn a 2-1 first-leg deficit.

Sundowns, though, claimed the all-important away goal in the Republic of Congo, meaning they only need to score one unanswered goal in order to advance.

However, Otoho are not Congolese Premier League champions for no reason, and Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has predicted a real dogfight when the two sides meet.

Otoho scored a whopping 55 goals in their league winning campaign last season and will be keen to inflict more damage on Sundowns as they look to also reach the next round of the competition.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Otoho d'Oyo Date Saturday, August 20 Time 19:00

TV Channel, Live Score and How To Watch

The match will be live on SS11. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS11

Squads & Team News

Meanwhile, Sundowns are likely to make a number of changes to their starting XI.

Hlompho Kekana was a star on Tuesday thanks in part to his long-range effort which put his side ahead, but the captain will miss the game after he was sent off in the first leg.

This could see Andile Jali potentially return to the line-up and he could partner Rivaldo Coetzee, who has been a revelation ever since Mosimane converted him into a central midfielder.

Upfront though, Sundowns were without Mauricio Affonso against City and he is again unlikely to make his debut on Saturday as he nurses his way back to full health.

Mosimane is also expected to count on Thapelo Morena, who scored the away goal, and with the speedster relishing playing in a more advanced role, he could do some damage.

At the back, with Ricardo Nascimento still injured, Mosa Lebusa is likely to partner Wayne Arendse alongside experienced full-backs Anele Ngcongca and Tebogo Langerman.

However, Mosimane will be concerned that his side have only kept one clean sheet so far this season and will hope his defence will be a lot tighter with the stakes so high at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Nonetheless, on the side of Otoho, if Sundowns did not know too much about their opponents prior to the trip to Congo, they will now be well acquainted.

It was a gruelling trip to Central Africa and Otoho showed they have players who can mix it with the best.

All eyes will be on Otoho duo Alex Nganou and Fousseni Yacoubou, who were both on target in the first leg, and Sundowns will ensure the midfield pair’s threat is limited in Tshwane.

Match Preview

This will be the very first match between the two sides on South African soil, and Sundowns will look to take full advantage of their strong home support.

Sundowns are on a run of six home games without defeat in all competitions and they will need that form if they are to advance.

In addition, Otoho have not won any of their previous away games in the Champions League with their best result a goalless draw against is last year's competition.