Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: Title challengers and dark horses battle for three points

The Brazilians are willing to throw everything at Kaizer Chiefs while the Sea Robbers have downplayed their chances of lifting the league trophy

host in Tuesday's league encounter at Loftus Versveld Stadium and this is seen as a do-or-die clash for both sides.

Both teams are still in the title race but the Brazilians are considered strong challengers as they sit second on the log, four points behind leaders with a game in hand.

Pirates, on the other hand, are eight points behind Chiefs having played a game more - but they cannot be written off completely at this stage of the season, and therefore both sides have a lot to play for going into this match.

More teams

The fact that Pirates would move to within a point of Sundowns if they win on Tuesday means the title race is far from over.

While some may feel the Sea Robbers stand no chance of catching their nemesis, Chiefs, given the eight-point gap, others feel it would be a huge mistake to underestimate them.



With that in mind, it's safer to conclude that Josef Zinnbauer's men are the dark horses rather genuine title contenders.

In addition, matches between Sundowns and Pirates have proved to be nothing short of fireworks and unpredictability - and anyone can beat anyone on any given day.

Zinnbauer has often downplayed his side's chances while Pitso Mosimane has made it clear he wants to lift his fifth league title and Sundowns' 10th in the era.

There is also a sense of revenge looming, especially from the Sea Robbers, who twice missed out on the coveted trophy to the Brazilians.

In Micho Sredojevic's first and second seasons, Pirates came close to winning the league but Sundowns were just too strong - and perhaps the Soweto giants were trying too hard and eventually succumbed to the pressure from their race.

But they have nothing to lose this season having started the season poorly but redeemed themselves to be where they are on the standings.

A team with less or nothing to lose can be dangerous and this is what makes Tuesday's clash very interesting - more so because Pirates fans are torn between their team beating Sundowns and Chiefs winning the league.

A section of Bucs fans have already made it public they cannot stand watching Chiefs lift the trophy, especially after losing to them three times this seasons - that's how deep the rivalry is between the two Soweto giants.

Article continues below

But it's not emotions that win matches, and Pirates players won't go into the match against Sundowns with an aim to lose just to spite Chiefs - they would want to win the match and let their neighbours sweat for the points they need to secure the title.

Sundowns rested a few of their key players this past weekend because they knew the importance of beating Pirates and putting the pressure on Chiefs.

That is how teams fighting for the championship plan but if they get it wrong on the day then the tags might change - Pirates would be strong contenders alongside Sundowns and Amakhosi.