Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Mamelodi Sundowns will go head to head with Orlando Pirates in an eagerly-anticipated Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.
Masandawana kept their defence of the league championship on track by securing a 2-1 victory over Baroka FC at home on Tuesday and they also extended their unbeaten run to 24 matches in the competition.
The Tshwane giants are sitting pretty at the top of the league standings - 15 points ahead of their closest rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, who have two games in hand. Sundowns know Chiefs have the pedigree to challenge for the title under accomplished coach Stuart Baxter, so they cannot afford to start dropping points.
Sundowns will look to extend their lead when they host Pirates, but the Buccaneers will not be pushovers with their form in the league having improved in the last few months and they are currently undefeated in their last six games.
Bucs are coming off a 0-0 draw against Swallows FC away on Tuesday as they missed an opportunity to leapfrog Chiefs into second place and put a bit of pressure on Sundowns heading into their massive encounter.
The Buccaneers know they cannot afford to drop points against Sundowns if they are to challenge for this season's PSL championship and they will also be in a revenge mission having lost 2-0 to Masandawana in the first round league clash in Soweto in September this year.
|Game
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates
|Date
|Friday, December 17
|Time
|19:30 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|Online Streaming
|TV Channel
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
Sundowns' camp has been hit by injuries with the likes of Lebohang Maboe, Thabiso Kutumela, Khuliso Mudau, and Mosa Lebusa all sidelined by their respective injuries. While Kermit Erasmus is suspended and Peter Shalulile is an injury doubt.
However, co-head coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena have depth in their squad with several fringe players having stepped up when recalled to the team in recent weeks including Neo Maema and Mothobi Mvala.
Themba Zwane is the player to watch out for in this Sundowns team having produced a Man of the Match performance against Baroka and the quality attacker has what it takes to inspire the Tshwane giants to their 13th league victory of the season.
Meanwhile, Pirates will be without the services of Richard Ofori, Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Vincent Pule and Zakhele Lepasa, who are all nursing injuries at the moment.
However, players such as Innocent Maela, Goodman Mosele and Thembinkosi Lorch have returned from injury in recent weeks. This has surely boosted co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids' team selection having entered a busy period in the current campaign with games coming thick and fast.
Lorch will carry Pirates' hopes of securing their first away win over Sundowns since January 2018. The mercurial attacker grabbed an assist in Bucs' 3-1 win over Masandawana and he will be hoping to play a key role in helping the Soweto giants humble their Gauteng rivals.
Match Preview
In head-to-head stats since 1985, Sundowns and Pirates have clashed in 74 league matches.
Masandawana have claimed 33 wins compared to Bucs' 21 victories, while 20 games have been drawn.
Sundowns have also been dominant at home against Pirates having won 15 of 37 matches as the hosts, recording 10 defeats in the process.
The Tshwane giants are also undefeated in their last five competitive games against Bucs having registered four wins and one draw.