Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will go head to head with Orlando Pirates in an eagerly-anticipated Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.



Masandawana kept their defence of the league championship on track by securing a 2-1 victory over Baroka FC at home on Tuesday and they also extended their unbeaten run to 24 matches in the competition.



The Tshwane giants are sitting pretty at the top of the league standings - 15 points ahead of their closest rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, who have two games in hand. Sundowns know Chiefs have the pedigree to challenge for the title under accomplished coach Stuart Baxter, so they cannot afford to start dropping points.



Sundowns will look to extend their lead when they host Pirates, but the Buccaneers will not be pushovers with their form in the league having improved in the last few months and they are currently undefeated in their last six games.



Bucs are coming off a 0-0 draw against Swallows FC away on Tuesday as they missed an opportunity to leapfrog Chiefs into second place and put a bit of pressure on Sundowns heading into their massive encounter.



The Buccaneers know they cannot afford to drop points against Sundowns if they are to challenge for this season's PSL championship and they will also be in a revenge mission having lost 2-0 to Masandawana in the first round league clash in Soweto in September this year.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Date Friday, December 17 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News



Sundowns' camp has been hit by injuries with the likes of Lebohang Maboe, Thabiso Kutumela, Khuliso Mudau, and Mosa Lebusa all sidelined by their respective injuries. While Kermit Erasmus is suspended and Peter Shalulile is an injury doubt.