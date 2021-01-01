Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

It will be a confrontation between two rivals who are both enjoying a good season, which makes this game a potentially cracker

Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates resume their bid for Nedbank Cup glory when they clash in a quarter-final match at Loftus Versfeld on Thursday.

Given the calibre of the other teams remaining in this tournament, it is a match dubbed the Nedbank Cup "final before the final" by Masandawana co-coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Sundowns are the defending champions of South Africa's premier knockout competition while Pirates are campaigning for a trophy they last clinched in 2014.

The Buccaneers would also be looking to add this piece of silverware to the MTN8 they won earlier this season.

Both teams have hopes of finishing the season with a treble when factoring in their participation in Caf inter-club competitions.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Date Thursday, April 15 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Sundowns will do duty without injured forward Kermit Erasmus who, ironically, was injured in the Round of 16 of this competition against Polokwane City on March 10, and has not featured in their last seven games.

The Brazilians will also miss the services of midfielder Andile Jali, who was injured while on international duty with Bafana Bafana at the end of March.

It is not yet clear if Gaston Sirino, who missed Monday's 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Chippa United, would be back from injury and neither has the status of Ivorian defender Bangaly Soumahoro been updated.

Injured Pirates defender Innocent Maela is still out, together with forward Thembinkosi Lorch.

Terrence Dzvukamanja is expected back after he was hopeful to play in their Caf Confederation Cup Group A match against Al Ahli last weekend but failed a late fitness test.

The club has not updated the fitness status of Thabang Monare, who has missed their last two games.

The availability of goalkeeper Richard Ofori has also not been updated by Pirates, as Wayne Sandilands took over the guarding of goal from Siyabonga Mpontshane in their past two assignments.

It is also not yet known if strikers Zakhele Lepasa and Jean-Marc Makusu are back.

After benching Thulani Hlatshwayo, who came on as a late substitute against Al Ahli Benghazi, it is to be seen if Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer will start the Bafana captain on Thursday.

Match Preview

This is Pirates first domestic assignment since losing 1-0 to old foes Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby on March 21.

They, however, arrive at Loftus Versfeld riding on some good form in the Confederation Cup where their last result was a 3-0 win over Al Ahli Benghazi last Sunday.

The defeat by Chiefs was the only one in their last five games where they have also posted two wins and as many draws.

On the other hand, Sundowns have also been doing well except last Friday's 2-0 Caf Champions League home defeat by CR Belouizdad', which ended a 28-match unbeaten run across all competitions.

They go into Thursday's encounter fresh from a PSL win over Chippa United.

Just like Pirates, Sundowns have one defeat, two victories and as many draws in their last five outings.

The last match between these giants saw Masandawana winning 1-0 in a league match on January 2 at Loftus Versfeld.

In their passage to the quarter-final, the Brazilians first beat Stellenbosch 3-2 in the first round, followed by a convincing 4-0 victory over Polokwane City in the Round of 16.

Pirates also secured their way to the quarter-finals by first edging National First Division side Uthongathi 1-0, before knocking out Maritzburg United 3-1.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila are already waiting to meet Thursday's winner in the semi-final.