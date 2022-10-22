Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Masandawana and the Soweto giants take their battle to Limpopo after cancelling each other at Orlando Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns’ bid to defend the MTN8 is under serious threat from Orlando Pirates who carry a slight advantage into the semi-final, second-leg tie.

The two traditional giants are set to collide at Peter Mokaba Stadium where Sundowns are the home side on Saturday.

Following a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Orlando Stadium, Pirates need just a scoring draw to advance to the final.

This is a competition they last won during the 2020/21 season before the Brazilians dethroned them last term.

On Saturday, a potentially stormy affair is on the cards as Sundowns are well aware that conceding could spell doom for them.

The Tshwane giants would be keen to keep a clean sheet and record an outright victory against the Buccaneers.

After Pirates put up a solid display in the first leg and restricted Sundowns from any shot at goal, they would want a repeat of that performance, but this time around with goals.

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix.

Key Masandawana are always hit by injuries but it doesn’t show due to their squad depth.

Midfielder Erwin Saavedra is back on the sidelines after briefly recovering from injury and will not participate in Saturday’s match.



Peter Shalulile was a huge talking point this week as Sundowns coaches kept everyone guessing if he will be fit to play although Manqoba Mngqithi said the Namibia striker could be a "big surprise."



Ethiopia striker Abubeker Nasir has been battling fitness issues for a number of weeks now and is doubtful while defender Sifiso Ngobeni is also uncertain to feature.



But there could be some good news on left-back Terrence Mashego who was pictured participating in full training following a thigh injury sustained on his Sundowns debut against AmaZulu on September 18.



Backpagepix

A number of Pirates players are doubtful for Saturday’s match, headlined by attacker Thembinkosi Lorch who has not taken part in Pirates’ last eight games.

Vincent Pule, Bandile Shandu and Goodman Mosele who have both missed the past few matches are also uncertain to feature, according to the club.

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori is another injury concern and the club is yet to issue a conclusive report on his fitness status.

Match Preview

To reach the MTN8 semi-finals, Sundowns beat Tshwane rivals SuperSport United 2-0 while Pirates were 2-1 winners over Royal AM.

While Masandawana are the defending champions of this tournament, they have won the least titles between them and Kaizer Chiefs as well as Pirates.

The Brazilians have won the MTN8 four times while Chiefs are the record holders with 15 titles, followed by Pirates who have 10.

Both Sundowns and Pirates go into Saturday’s match buoyed by winning their respective midweek Premier Soccer League games.