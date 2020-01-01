Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Mosimane's men come off a morale-boosting win over Bidvest Wits this past weekend but the clash against Bucs is expected to be a different proposition

will make a short trip to Dobsonville to take on who will be the home side on the day.

The Brazilians know the importance of winning this clash and keep leaders on their toes in the title race.

Anything less than three points would definitely give Chiefs the advantage in the final matches of the season but Sundowns know they can still spoil the party in the coming weeks.

For Pirates, who are eight points behind Amakhosi, this is more about maintaining their good run of form under Josef Zinnbauer and trying to finish as high as possible on the log.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Orlando Pirates Date Tuesday, August 11 Time 18:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport and SABC.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC3/SS4

The Buccaneers have not reported any injuries except for Bongani Sam whom Zinbauer said was struggling a little in Monday's press conference.

Nor have they reported new Covid-19 cases - meaning Ben Motshwari remains the only player to have tested positive from their camp.

Motshwari has since recovered and is available for selection against Sundowns.

Having beaten Sundowns in the first round, Zinnbauer knows what he's up against and he is likely to rely on the likes Gabadinho Mhango among other players to hurt Sundowns.

Mhango leads the league's goalscoring charts with 14 goals and he netted in the 1-0 win over Sundowns in the first round.

Luvuyo Memela is another player who is expected to take the game to Sundowns, using his pace and trickery from the left-hand side.

The only worry for Zinnbauer is his defence which leaked goals in the first half of the season, and if left unaddressed, Sundowns are likely to exploit any deficiencies.

The Brazilians reported a few positive coronavirus cases to unnamed players but the said stars have since recovered and are back with the rest of the team.

However, injuries to key players disrupted Mosimane's preparation for this encounter.

Thapelo Morena and Anele Ngcongca are out injured while Gaston Sirino is serving his two-match ban - his final game out in the stands after missing Saturday's encounter against Wits.

Mauricio Affonso is not available for selection as he's stuck in due to lockdown regulations.

Mosimane will call on his club's leading goalscorer Themba Zwane for goals while the young Keletso Makgalwa has a role to play after a stellar performance last weekend.

The fact that Sundowns have lost Oupa Manyisa won't be much of a worry for them but not being able to use George Maluleka may be a cause of frustration, while off-field issues Andile Jali is reported to be having also makes him doubtful.

With that said, Hlompho Kekana and Tiyani Mabunda are likely to partner each in midfield and that's where the Brazilians have been stronger this season.

Winning the midfield battle will certainly increase their chances of keeping Pirates at bay but they would still have to create chances and convert them to bag all the points on offer.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats, Sundowns and Pirates have clashed in 70 league matches since 1985.

Masandawana have recorded 30 wins compared to 21 for Bucs, while 19 games have ended in draws.

Last season, their two league games failed to produce a winner as they drew 0-0 in Tshwane and another goalless draw followed in Soweto.

In the reverse fixture, Pirates beat Sundowns 1-0 at Orlando Stadium, thanks to Mhango's solitary strike.

Sundowns are on 44 points after 21 games while Pirates are fourth on the log standings with 40 points from 23 league matches.