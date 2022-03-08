Mamelodi Sundowns vs Mathaithai FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns continue with their Nedbank Cup bid when they host third division side Mathaithai FC in a Round of 16 match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday.

Fresh from a 2-1 Premier Soccer League defeat by Maritzburg United last Saturday, Masandawana are back in action to try and book a quarter-final spot in this premier knockout competition.

It is a competition they last won during the 2019/20 season in what was the fifth time they won the Nedbank Cup.

Also making beating Mathaithai crucial for Masandawana is that they would want to set the perfect tonic ahead of hosting Al Ahly in Saturday’s Caf Champions League Group A match.

But they would have to first deal with little-known Mathaithai who play in the third tier and would be fancying their chances of causing an upset.

A number of key Sundowns players have been hit by injuries but facing a lower division side, they might not be too worried about that.

Goalkeeper Denia Onyango headlines the list of those injured which also features new signing Erwin Saavedra, Pavol Safranko, Rivaldo Coetzee, Mosa Lebusa and Gift Motupa.

Winger Gaston Sirino was expected back this week as he was making progress in recovering from a nose injury but suffered a calf strain last Saturday during a friendly match.

It is to be seen of Sundowns coaches will again rest midfielders Andile Jali and Bradley Ralani just like they did against Maritzburg to keep them fresh for the Al Ahly match.

Mathaithai arrived in Gauteng with Sundowns having to dig deep to study them as co-coach Rhulani Mokwena says they have done enough homework on the team from the Free State

Sundowns might have to keep a close eye on attacking Moshe Mokolo who has been in good scoring form for Mathaithai, as well as former Bloemfontein Celtic forward Ipelang Seepamore.

Sundowns have won two matches in their last five games while sharing the spoils twice and losing once in their last game against Maritzburg.

They face Mathaithai who beat NC Professionals in the Round of 32 courtesy of goals from Teboho Modise and Sabata Manele.

Tuesday’s fixture could evoke memories of March 2012 when Mamelodi Sundowns trounced semi-professional outfit Powerlines FC 24-0 in the Round of 32 of the Nedbank Cup.