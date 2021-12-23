Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will be keen to pick themselves from Monday’s stunning defeat by AmaZulu when they host Marumo Gallants in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld on Thursday.

Long leaders Masandawana were unbeaten this season, having gone for 17 league matches without tasting defeat until Usuthu halted that run.

That unbeaten run had stretched to 25 games when including the final games of last season.

But now, the Tshwane giants will be feeling wounded as they welcome struggling Marumo Gallants who are 11th on the standings with 18 points from 11 games.

Going into the one-month mid-season break, Sundowns can still enter the New Year a whopping 17 points clear at the top of the table.

But that is also subject to the result between Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu later on Thursday.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Date Thursday, December 23 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Mamelodi Sundowns will be without defensive midfielder Rivaldo Coetzee who limped off the defeat to AmaZulu in the 24th minute due to injury.

Mothobi Mvala is expected to take up his place.



Masandawana will also be without centre-back Grant Kekana while Mosa Lebusa is expected back.



Lebusa’s return would be some encouraging news after coach Manqoba Mngqithi slammed their defence in the defeat by AmaZulu.



Thabiso Kutumela will not make it as well, while Divine Lunga and Haashim Domingo are doubtful.



Forward Lebohang Maboe is still nursing a long-term knee injury.



Marumo Gallants arrive at Loftus Versfeld without suspended midfielder Celimpilo Ngema who accumulated his fourth yellow card against Orlando Pirates on Monday.



With the midfielder being one of the outstanding players for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa this season, his absence could be a major blow for coach Dan Malesela.



Match Preview

Sundowns and Gallants met on November 7 in Limpopo with Masandawana recording a heavy 4-0 win.

Now in their own backyard, the Brazilians would be fancying their chances of another convincing victory to help them bury Monday’s upset by Usuthu.

The defeat by AmaZulu came on the background of a four-match winning streak.

Their opponents, Gallants, go into this match smart from two defeats, after having enjoyed a six-match unbeaten run which helped them vacate the relegation zone.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa are one of the lowest-scoring sides this season, having managed 11 goals in 17 league games.

That is in start contrast to Sundowns who have pumped in 32 goals in 18 matches.