Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians switch focus to domestic responsibilities after spending two weeks doing Caf Champions League duties

Mamelodi Sundowns resume their Premier Soccer League title defence when they host Marumo Gallants at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

They are back to reclaim top spot which they lost on Tuesday when SuperSport United beat Stellenbosch FC 2-0 on the same evening.

Matsatsantsa have a point more than second-placed Sundowns who just need a draw against Gallants to go top of the table on goal difference.

Big wins against La Passe in the Caf Champions League could be a concern for struggling Gallants who are second from bottom.

They have nine points, the same as basement side Swallows FC and if Sundowns continue with their ruthless mode, Gallants could be in for a tough evening.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Marumo Gallants Date Wednesday, October 19 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's Football Channel 205

Squads & Team News

Sundowns’ striker Abubeker Nasir is doubtful for this match with an injury that has kept him out for the past few weeks.

Also uncertain to play due to fitness issues are defenders Brian Onyango and Sifiso Ngobeni.

After recovering for a short while from a long-term injury, Erwin Saavedra is again back on the sidelines battling for fitness.

Left-back Terrence Mashego continues to recover from a thigh injury he picked up on his Masandawana debut.

Gallants coach Dan Malesela welcomes back defender Ismael Toure from suspension.

The Ivorian has served his two-match suspension following his red card against Kaizer Chiefs.

Match Preview

The last time Sundowns hosted Gallants, they were held to a 1-1 draw but they had recorded a 4-0 away win earlier on last season.

While Gallants are struggling, they would be motivated by the fact that they won their last league match, edging TS Galaxy 1-0 away.

That result was their first league victory of the season and ended an eight-match winless run.

Reaching the Caf Confederation play-off round following home and away victories over Elgeco Plus could inspire confidence in the Limpopo-based outfit.