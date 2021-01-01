Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana are hoping to open a gap at the top of the standings, while the Team of Choice are keen to move further away from the relegation zone

Mamelodi Sundowns will look to keep their PSL title defence on track when they lock horns with Maritzburg United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday.

Masandawana ended their three-match winless run in the league when they thrashed Orlando Pirates 3-0 away on Sunday and the win saw them return to the top of the PSL standings.

The defending champions will now take on an improving Maritzburg side which is looking to move further away from the relegation zone having drawn 1-1 with Swallows FC at home last week Friday.

The Team of Choice are unbeaten in their last three games and they are currently placed 12th on the league standings - a point above the relegation zone.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Maritzburg United Date Wednesday, May 5 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Sundowns, who are under the guidance of co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena, could be without striker Kermit Erasmus and left-sided player Aubrey Modiba.

The duo picked up injuries in Masandawana's win over Pirates, but the Tshwane giants have enough depth to cope without the two Bafana Bafana internationals.

Mngqithi and Mokwena could bring in Gift Motupa and Lyle Lakay with the duo having grabbed an assist and a goal, respectively, after coming on as substitutes against Pirates.

A win over Maritzburg will see Sundowns open a four-point lead at the top of the standings and they also have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg have not reported any new suspensions or injuries ahead of their encounter with Sundowns in the country's administrative capital city, Pretoria.

Team of Choice head coach Ernst Middendorp will look to midfield maestro Travis Graham, who has stepped up his performances after the club parted ways with Keagan Buchanan in January 2021.

In-form striker Thabiso Kutumela has netted nine goals in his last 10 competitive games and the Bafana international will pose a threat to the Sundowns defence.

Maritzburg will climb up to 11th place on the standings - four points behind eighth-placed TS Galaxy - if they secure a win over Masandawana.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since the 2005/06 season, Sundowns and Maritzburg have clashed in 29 league games.

Masandawana have registered 18 wins compared to three for the Team of Choice, while eight games have been drawn.

Looking at Sundowns' home record against Maritzburg, the Tshwane giants have recorded 10 wins, three draws and one defeat from 14 matches as the hosts.

The first round encounter between Sundowns and Maritzburg ended in a 1-1 draw at Harry Gwala Stadium in December 2020.

Maritzburg defender-come-midfielder Kwanda Mngonyama's second-half goal cancelled out Sundowns forward Themba Zwane's opening goal.