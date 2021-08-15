Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The MTN8 competition continues with arguably the biggest fixture of the quarter-finals

Kaizer Chiefs will be keen for a first trophy since 2015 while Mamelodi Sundowns are bidding to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2007 when the two sides clash at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Following the elimination of Orlando Pirates from this competition on Saturday, Sundowns and Chiefs are the only traditional giants left in the MTN8.

The Gauteng giants are up against each other with a lot at stake.

While Sundowns have dominated domestic football since the turn of the century, sweeping most trophies on offer in recent years, they have struggled to lay their hands on the MTN8 which they last won 14 years ago when it was still referred to as the SAA Super Eight Cup.

As for Chiefs, they last claimed major silverware in 2015 when they were crowned Premier Soccer League champions but have not won the MTN8 since 2014.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, August 15 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News Sundowns have not confirmed any injuries in their camp ahead of this big fixture. This match could see new signings striker Pavol Safranko, Divine Lunga, Grant Kekana. Neo Maema, Sifiso Ngobeni and Thabiso Kutumela making their Sundowns debuts. At least three Kaizer Chiefs players will not take part in Sunday’s match. Late last week, coach Stuart Baxter said Leonardo Castro and Dumisani Zuma have long-term injuries and have been ruled out.



The coach also said striker Lebogang Manyama started training last week and is not yet fully fit to play. There is also doubt on the availability of Reeve Frosler and Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, who were at the Olympics with the South Africa national Under-23 team. But the good news for Chiefs is the fitness of Khama Billiat, who was an injury concern.

Match Preview

Sunday’s encounter could be a difficult one to predict for fans judging from last season’s events.

After Sundowns beat Chiefs 3-0 in the opening match of the PSL last campaign, Masandawana went on to dominate the domestic league while Amakhosi struggled.

But when the Brazilians were expected to walk over Chiefs in the return fixture of the league, the Soweto giants stunned Sundowns 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld in April.

That makes Sunday’s match a highly anticipated fixture to see who will prevail and proceed to the next round.

Amakhosi will go into this match high in confidence after beating bitter rivals Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup two weeks ago as they face a Sundowns side which were last involved in competitive action in early June.

The current Sundowns technical team will be starting their second season since the departure of Pitso Mosimane while Baxter's return to Chiefs will be scrutinised if he doesn't land any silverware.

Chiefs are the most successful club in the MTN8 with 15 titles, followed by Pirates who have 10.

Article continues below

Sundowns are tied in third with Swallows FC, SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits with three MTN8 trophies each.

After Sunday’s clash, Chiefs and Sundowns will meet exactly a month later for a PSL match.