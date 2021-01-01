Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The two giants continue with their PSL campaign after both failed to win their respective matches last time out

Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to retain the six-point lead at the top of the Premier Soccer League standings on Sunday when they host Kaizer Chiefs, who are bidding to get into the top-eight.

The clash at Loftus Versfeld has a lot at stake for both sides, although Chiefs could be the side with more pressure as they are placed 11th on the log, just eight points above the relegation zone.

After second-placed AmaZulu beat TS Galaxy on Saturday, Sundowns' lead was cut to three points and they would want to restore the previous gap at the top with victory over Amakhosi.

The Brazilians, however, have the advantage of having played three matches fewer than Usuthu.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Date Sunday, April 25 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

No Sundowns player is suspended for Sunday's match.

But they will be missing midfielder Andile Jali who is still out nursing an injury sustained while on national duty with Bafana Bafana at the end of March.

Forward Kermit Erasmus is fit again and available for selection after missing the last 10 games due to an injury picked up on March 10 in the Round of 16 of the Nedbank Cup against Polokwane City.

Also returning is defender Bangaly Soumahoro as confirmed by Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena.

Chiefs have no suspended players for this match as well.

No Chiefs player has been reported to be injured ahead of this big game either, where coach Gavin Hunt will need all his key players to be available to boost chances of a positive result.

Match Preview

Both sides go into Sunday's game having failed to win their respective league matches the last time out as Sundowns were held 0-0 by AmaZulu while Chiefs were beaten 2-1 by Cape Town City at home.

In what is a rare run, Masandawana have not scored in their last two matches as they recorded a 0-0 regulation time draw against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila to be eliminated from the Nedbank Cup via a penalty shootout, before the AmaZulu result.

Chiefs have not tasted victory in their last three league games, a difficult patch of form which has dented their hopes of finishing the season in the top eight.

But Sundowns go into this match knowing that Chiefs have established themselves as an unpredictable side.

Despite struggling, Amakhosi have posted some surprising results this season, especially in the Caf Champions League, and in March they stunned Orlando Pirates 1-0 after their Soweto rivals had dominated them in earlier matches this term.

The reverse fixture between Sundowns and Chiefs ended 3-0 in favour of the Brazilians at FNB Stadium in what was both sides' first league match of the season last October.

Chiefs will be up for revenge against a side which beat them to last season's PSL title on the last day of the campaign last season.