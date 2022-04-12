Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns’ bid for a record-extending fifth straight Premier Soccer League title continues when they host Golden Arrows at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

The Brazilians would be out to extend their lead to 14 points although their nearest rivals Royal AM will be left with a game in hand.

But still, on top of Masandawana’s priorities would be collecting three points and edge closer to reaching an unassailable lead as they will be left with five league games to go after Tuesday’s match.

As they are also chasing glory in the Caf Champions League and the Nedbank Cup, Sundowns would want to wrap up the PSL title early and ease pressure on their side.

They face ninth-placed Golden Arrows who have been wandering around mid-table for several weeks now.

While Arrows are not entirely safe from relegation, they are not a desperate side but still pose a danger to disturb Masandawana’s title charge.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Date Tuesday, April 12 Time 15:00 SA Time

The Brazilians are sure not to have Rivaldo Coetzee, Gift Motupa and Thapelo Morena who are all injured.

The likes of Haashom Domingo, Erwin Saavedra and Thabiso Kutumela are doubtful.

Returning after being rested last weekend would be Themba Zwane, Peter Shalulile, Andile Jali, Lyle Lakay, Bradley Ralani and George Maluleka.

No Golden Arrows player is injured for this match and coach Lehlohonolo Seema arrives in Tshwane with most of his players.

Seema will be banking on Zimbababwean striker Knox Mutizwa who has rediscovered his scoring touch, as well as Michael Gumede who has managed five league goals from the midfield.

At the back, captain Nkosinathi Sibisi still had the confidence of recently playing the whole 90 minutes for Bafana Bafana against France.

While Sundowns get into Tuesday’s match on the backdrop of six straight wins across all competitions, Arrows are a wounded side after losing 2-0 to Stellenbosch at home in their last league match.

But they have three wins, including an away victory over Kaizer Chiefs, in their last five outings which has two defeats.

Sundowns and Arrows have already met three times this season and their first clash was in the first leg of the MTN8 semi-finals where they drew 1-1 in Durban before Sundowns won the return leg 3-0.

The Tshwane giants then won 1-0 in the reverse league fixture at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium courtesy of a Gaston Sirino strike.