Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians managed to ease pressure in their last game and they are now playing to maintain that momentum

Mamelodi Sundowns' stay at the top of the Premier Soccer League is under threat from Golden Arrows who they host at Tuks Stadium on Saturday.

Arrows are enjoying some good form and arrive in Tshwane fancying their chances against a Sundowns side that has experienced major slip-ups in this campaign.

Dropping points on Saturday would allow Sundowns’ nearest rivals AmaZulu and Orlando Pirates with opportunities to claim top position.

The Brazilians should treat the Arrows match as a must-win encounter to create momentum that would make it difficult for their rivals to catch up.

Arrows are 11th on the table and have been on the rise after starting the season on the back foot.

That makes them a real threat to Masandawana who lost to TS Galaxy at home earlier in this campaign.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Date Saturday, September 10 Time 20:00 SA Time

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Sundowns will be without suspended utility player Aubrey Modiba who has been playing mostly as a left-back this season.

Modiba was red-carded in stoppage time against Chippa United on Wednesday and in his absence, Lyle Lakay is there to play left-back.

Attacker Gaston Sirino is doubtful for Saturday’s match as well as Brian Onyango, Haashim Domingo, Lebohang Maboe, Mosa Lebusa and Abubeker Nasir.

Rivaldo Coetzee could feature for the first time this season after being pictured participating in full training.

Erwin Saavedra is back and played the last 20 minutes against Chippa United, a match which saw midfielder Cassius Mailula making his Masandwana debut.

Arrows coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi will be hoping for the return of forward Nqobeko Dlamini who missed their last match against Chippa United due to injury.

The good news for the Arrows coach is that on-loan left-back Divine Lunga is eligible to face his parent club Sundowns.

This is unlike other Masandawana loanees at SuperSport United who are contractually prohibited from playing against their parent club.

Interestingly, both Sundowns and Arrows are coming from beating Chippa United in their last respective games.

Sundowns were 1-0 midweek victors over the Chilli Boys while Arrows beat the same opponents 3-2 last weekend.

Abafana Bes’thende arrive at Tuks Stadium on the backdrop of a four-match unbeaten run after recording two wins and as many draws in their last four outings.

They face Sundowns who managed to pick themselves up against Chippa after losing to SuperSport in the previous game.

Arrows would want to forget their last meeting with Sundowns in which they were thumped 6-0 in Tshwane in April, leading to Lehlohonolo Seema losing his job.

The reverse fixture had ended with Sundowns winning 1-0 away in KwaZulu-Natal.

The two sides also met in last season’s MTN8 with Sundowns winning 3-0 at home after they had drawn 1-1 away.

That dominance over Arrows will inspire them ahead of Saturday’s encounter.