Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Brazilians are back at their Loftus Versfeld home three days after they saw their 21-match league unbeaten streak come to a halt

Mamelodi Sundowns would be looking to end a three-match winless run across all competitions when they host Golden Arrows in a Premier Soccer League match on Wednesday.

Nedbank Cup elimination at the hands of Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, followed by last week's 0-0 league draw against AmaZulu and then the 2-1 league defeat by Kaizer Chiefs three days ago, Sundowns are enduring difficult times.

They last experienced a three-match winless patch in January when they recorded three successive draws but despite their current form, they are still on course for a record fourth straight PSL title and are three points clear at the top of the standings.

The log leaders have played two games fewer than second-placed AmaZulu and they now face a potential upset from an Arrows side which is enjoying a good season while sitting third on the table.

To extend their lead, Sundowns will be hoping to beat Arrows who are five points behind, while at the same time praying for Usuthu to fall to Cape Town City on the same evening.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Date Wednesday, April 28 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

After Sundowns went down to Chiefs without striker Peter Shalulile, co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi explained that the Namibian missed that match due to an ankle injury and will only be back at least after the Arrows match.

That rules Shalulile out of Wednesday's clash, a player with nine league goals in 19 appearances this season. Fit-again Kermit Erasmus is expected to step in for him.

On Tuesday, another Masandawana co-coach casted doubt over the availability of midfielder Gaston Sirino and centre-back Brian Onyango who both did not finish the Chiefs games after getting knocks.

Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi received a timely boost ahead of their trip to Tshwane as left-back Divine Lunga returns after serving a one-match suspension in last weekend's draw against Chippa United.

Also back for Abafana Bes'thende is Nkosinathi Sibisi who was also ineligible to participate in the Chippa game after accumulating four yellow cards.

But forward Ntsako Makhubela remains suspended after receiving a straight red card against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Match Preview

Sundowns know that they are facing difficult opposition in Arrows who held them 1-1 in the reverse fixture at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium last December.

First half goals by Mothobi Mvala and Michael Gumede settled the contest as Arrows had to come from behind and deny Sundowns maximum points.

The five points that currently separate Sundowns and Arrows is largely due to the fact that the KwaZulu-Natal side has not been consistent of late.

Sharing of the spoils has undone Abafana Bes'thende who have recorded four draws in their last PSL five games and in the process dropping eight points.

Had they been consistent, they could have profited from Sundowns' recent form which has seen them throw away seven points in their last five league outings in which they have just won twice.

Ncikazi might arrive at Loftus Versfeld worried about his defence which has conceded 21 goals so far this season and the highest figure in the top-five.