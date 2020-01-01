Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

The Brazilians need the points to keep up with log leaders Kaizer Chiefs but Abafana Bes'thende are also desperate to make it into the Top 8 bracket

are six points behind after this weekend's results but the gap could be reduced to just three points provided they win against .

They face an Arrows side that is winless since the return of football, and that alone could prove tricky for Pitso Mosimane's men.

But Sundowns, themselves, are winless and they are under pressure to get positive results and keep Amakhosi on their toes in the title race.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Date Monday, August 24 Time 6:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 4.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Squads & Team News

The Brazilians have had to rotate their starting XI for the past four games due to injuries and suspensions.

Mosimane is again set to make another change to his usual starting line-up after Ricardo Nascimento was red-carded in the previous game against .

The lanky centre-back will miss this encounter against Steve Komphela's men as well as the crunch match against Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday.

In Nascimento's absence, Mosimane is likely to bring back Wayne Arendse or as his last resort, move Ricardo Coetzee to a more defensive role after playing him as a central midfielder in the past.

It will be interesting to see if the technical team will keep the core of the team that did the job against the Team of Choice with Andile Jali and Hlompho Kekana in midfield alongside Tiyani Mabunda.

It's upfront where things are likely to stay the same. Themba Zwane started on the bench against Maritzburg United, and Mosimane admitted his top goalscorer isn't at his best.

However, with Sphelele Mkhulise, Gaston Sirino and Keletso Makgalwa in fine form, chances are that Zwane will again start on the bench and come on as a second-half substitute.

Abafana Bes'thende haven't reported any suspensions ahead of this clash but they will be without Edmore Sibanda who got injured in the team's 2-1 loss to Black .

This means Maximilian Mbaeva is most likely to start ahead of Nkosingiphile Gumede in goal after coming on as a substitute in Sibanda's place.

Players such as Gladwin Shitolo and Knox Mutizwa will be expected to use their experience to match Sundowns on the day.

Mutizwa is chasing the Golden Boot award and he would want to score against Denis Onyango and put the pressure on the likes of Peter Shalulile, Gabadinho Mhango and Bradley Grobler who are also vying for the same accolade.

Match Preview

This will be the 36th meeting across all competitions between the two sides since 2004.

Sundowns have won 20 of the last 35 games to Arrows' nine while the other nine matches ended in draws.

The Tshwane giants have scored 51 times against Arrows and conceded just 29 goals.

A win for Arrows will see them move into the Top 8 bracket as they are currently placed 10th on the log with 33 points from 26 league matches.

Sundowns, on the other hand, are second on the standings with 47 points from 25 games.