Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cotonsport Garoua Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

This is a dead rubber between the Brazilians who have already reached the quarter-finals and the Cameroonians who are out of the rac for the knockouts

Mamelodi Sundowns will be playing for prestige when they entertain Cotonsport Garoua in Saturday’s final Caf Champions League Group B match at Loftus Versfeld.

Masandawana booked a place in the quarter-finals with two group games to spare and are playing to finish on top of this pool.

They are a point clear of second-placed Al Hilal Omdurman who will be involved in a brutal confrontation with Al Ahly to finish as group runners-up and reach the next round.

Sundowns will be up against Cotonsport, who are bottom of Group B without a single point following four defeats.

The Cameroonians will be pushing to bow out with at least a point.

Beating a high-flying Sundowns will help Cotonsport to bow out with honour and give them something to go back home with from this difficult group campaign.

But beating Sundowns looks like an uphill task for Cotonsport who could, however, be fancying handing Masandawana their first defeat since October 2022.

While a defeat will not affect Sundowns’ fortunes, it will be a huge upset for the Brazilians who are eager to maintain a long-standing unbeaten streak.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cotonsport Garoua Date Saturday, April 1 Time 21:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SABC 1

Squads & Team News

The Brazilians will be without midfielder Teboho Mokoena who is suspended after picking up two yellow cards.

Sundowns went for the Fifa international break with a number of their players injured.

Still doubtful is defender Rushine de Reuck who has been nursing his hamstring.

Rivaldo Coetzee is ruled out and will not feature in the line-up while midfielder Bongani Zungu’s return is also uncertain due to a knee injury.

Gaston Sirino was complaining of his ankle and is keen to get back onto the pitch to show Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos he deserves to be selected for the South Africa national team after pledging his international allegiance to Bafana.

Midfielders Haashim Domingo and Lesedi Kapinga are back after being struck by an illness that saw them miss the match against Al Hilal.

There is some good news in the Masandawana camp after Abubeker Nasir was pictured participating in full training together with Gift Motupa and Lebohang Maboe who had a knee injury.

All Sundowns players who returned from international duties with their respective countries have been cleared injury-free.

No Cotonsport player is suspended for Saturday’s match and that is a positive for coach Ernest Agbor Ako.

Ako has, however, decried the departure of Souaibou Marou to Orlando Pirates has made them “suffer” in this Champions League campaign.

Match Preview

Saturday’s match is an affair between teams experiencing contrasting fortunes in the Champions League.

Sundowns forwards could be licking their lips at the opportunity of facing a porous Cotonsport defence.

While Sundowns have scored 12 goals in five group games, the Cameroonians have conceded a whopping 14 goals in the same number of games.

That includes Cotonsport shipping in three goals when they were beaten 3-1 by Masandawana in the reverse fixture in Garoua.