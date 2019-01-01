Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cote d’Or - Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Mosimane's men are at home against Cote d'Or for the second leg of the Caf Champions League first round with a place in the group stages at stake

head into Friday's Caf encounter against Cote d'Or with one foot in the group stages of this year's competition.

The Brazilians thumped their Seychelles opponents 5-0 in the first leg, meaning Cote d'Or will have to score at least six goals to advance to the next round.

Should Pitso Mosimane's men advance, which they are expected to, they will make it past the preliminary rounds for four successive seasons.

Cote d'Or, on the other hand, have not been fortunate in Caf competitions as they are yet to make the group stages.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cote d'Or Date Saturday, September 27 Time 19:00 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will not be broadcast live in , but you can catch live updates on Goal.com.

Online Streaming TV Channel Sundowns FB page /DStv.com/DStv Now App N/A

Squads & Team News

The Tshwane giants have confirmed Hlompho Kekana will miss the encounter against Cote d'Or through suspension.

This will be Kekana's third match on the sidelines, but he will be expected to return to the setup should Sundowns make the group stages.

Both Rivaldo Coetzee and Tebogo Langerman face late fitness tests but Mosimane may decide to drop them altogether and give some of his fringe players a run especially with Black waiting on the wings on Tuesday.

According to Sundowns, Tiyani Mabunda, Lebohang Maboe and Bangaly Soumahoro are likely to miss the encounter at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Mosimane has already promised changes to his usual starting line-up for this clash, and the likes of Andile Jali and Oupa Manyisa look set to start in midfield.

Should Langerman fail to recover in time, Sundowns have Lyle Lakay and Mosa Lebusa to fill the void on the left-hand side of the defence.

However, all eyes will be on Gaston Sirino who is slowly getting his groove back in that attacking role behind the strikers.

Match Preview

This will be the second meeting between the two sides with Sundowns surely having the upper hand against a less-fancied Cote d'Or side.

Cote d'Or are yet to win any of their Caf Champions League matches since they started participating in the competition.

They have suffered seven defeats and drawn two of their nine previous Caf Champions League matches.

In terms of form, Sundowns have registered four wins in their last six games across all competitions and suffered a single defeat while drawing the other match.