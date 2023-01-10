Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians play their third match of 2023 and would be hoping to stay in top form as they come up against a team that has hit a rough patch

Mamelodi Sundowns’ quest for a 10th successive Premier Soccer League victory faces a threat from wounded Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.

Masandawana have been in scintillating form, enjoying a 10-point lead and are threatening to win the league title way before the campaign finishes.

Currently sitting on a run of nine wins on a trot, they are now bidding to match their 2013/14 season exploits when they won 10 straight league games en route to being crowned champions.

Now at 37 points after 15 league games, Masadanwana have reached the halfway stage of the campaign with the same number of points they had last season.

But they face the Chilli Boys who are keen to bounce back after posting negative results in their recent games.

That could push the team from Gqeberha to launch a spirited resistance against Sundowns, the way they have beaten Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates away from home this season.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Chippa United Date Tuesday, January 10 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Sundowns could welcome back utility player Thapelo Morena who has missed the team’s last two games due to injury.

Morena was captured participating in full training together with forward Lebohang Maboe who has been out before the 2022 Fifa World Cup break.

Another striker Peter Shalulile could also feature after he was initially expected to be back when the league campaign resumed.

The likes of defender Brian Onyango, Rivaldo Coetzee, Erwin Saavedra and Thabiso Kutumela might be selected for the matchday squad.

But completely ruled out are defenders Abdel Boutouil and Terrence Mashego as well as Bongani Zungu and Abubeker Nasir who are battling fitness issues.





Chippa co-coaches Morgan Mammila and Siyabulela Gwambi are not worried about suspensions in their camp as none of their players is under disciplinary sanctions.

But they have been fretting over the fitness of defender Ronald Pfumbidzai who missed their 2-0 defeat by Swallows last weekend.

Pfumbidzai is a scoring defender with three goals in 12 league starts.

Match Preview

While Sundowns are flying after 10 wins on a spin, Chippa have failed to win in their last four games in a run of two defeats and as many draws.

The Chilli Boys have also conceded the second-highest number of goals this season and their shaky defence faces a free-scoring Masandawana attack that has scored 30 goals in 25 league outings.

These two sides last met in September 2022 in Gqeberha when the Brazilians won 1-0.

Chippa would want to defy all this and stage an upset in Tshwane and pick up their confidence going forward.