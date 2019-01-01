Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Chippa United: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

The Brazilians are looking to pile pressure on Pirates with a victory over the Chilli Boys, who are hoping to secure their maiden win over their hosts

Mamelodi Sundowns will continue their Premier Soccer League ( ) title defence when they welcome Chippa United at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.

The Tshwane returned to winning ways in the PSL when they edged out 2-1 in Polokwane over the weekend having lost to SuperSport United, before facing the Limpopo side.

The victory revived Sundowns' title hopes as they climbed up to second place - three points behind the leaders, , but the former have a game in hand.

Game v Date Tuesday, April 23 Time 15:00

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be broadcasted live and you can also catch live updates on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Pirates have a superior goal-difference which means Pitso Mosimane's side can only go top of the standings if they beat Chippa by six clear goals.



Mosimane will be banking on Lebohang Maboe's form with the current Sundowns top scorer in the league with eight goals having grabbed an assist during their win over Baroka.

Denis Onyango and Oupa Manyisa could miss the match due to injuries, but record eight-time PSL champions have no suspension concerns.

Meanwhile, Chippa are wounded as they were eliminated from the Nedbank Cup by over the weekend and they now focus on retaining their status in the PSL.

The Chilli Boys also lost 1-0 to at home in their last league game which sees them placed 14th on the standings and they are only above the relegation play-off spot on goal-difference.

Clinton Larsen knows that only a win over Sundowns will move Chippa further away from the danger zone as the relegation battle intensifies.

However, the local tactician will have to do without Zitha Macheke and Gladwin Shitolo as the two defenders are set to serve their suspensions against Sundowns.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 2012, Chippa and Sundowns have clashed in 11 league matches.



The Brazilians are undefeated against the Chilli Boys having recorded with six wins and five draws.



Sundowns secured a 1-0 win over Chippa in the first round clash which took place in the Eastern Cape earlier this season.