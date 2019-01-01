Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City: Who has the upper hand?

Masandawana are set to take on the Citizens on Tuesday, and Goal looks forward to the game...

reignite their rivalry with on Tuesday evening in the Premier Soccer ( ).

Both clubs got their 2019/20 season off with contrasting results.

Masandawana recently bounced back to end a two-game winless run in all competitions as they overcame Bloemfontein in the MTN8, while City fell to , failing to defend their title.a

When it comes to the South African football calendar, several fixtures usually stand out and the matchup between a giant and their ambitious and new rival is certainly included in such a list.

Head-to-head

Not often are Sundowns seen as underdogs heading into any fixture, but against City, who have proved to be the Tshwane giants’ bogey side in recent years, this might be the case.

Sundowns have often struggled to deal with City’s fearless approach, which has not only seen them win games but also win over many fans.

Since the inception of the Mother City-based outfit back in 2016, there have been nine previous meetings in all competitions.

City have won five matches against Pitso Mosimane’s men while Sundowns have been victorious on four occasions.

Last season, the two sides met on four occasions - a two-legged affair in the MTN8 which saw City advance on penalties with the scoreline deadlocked at 1-1 on aggregate, and the others were in the league and saw both teams register one win.

Interestingly, there has never been a draw between the two sides and this is perhaps why many have enjoyed the fixture.

Players to watch out for

Aside from the history between the two sides, what makes the clash all the more interesting and exciting is the quality on the field.

Sundowns and City have arguably two of the best squads in the league, which has, in the past, seen the Brazilians look to snap up one or two of their rivals star players.

This happened a few seasons ago when Aubrey Ngoma set sail for City, although his move is yet to bear fruit.

Nonetheless, the other standout feature of both squads is the fact their South African-born coaches have built their respective teams around a core of locally-based talent.

This has become a rarity in world football over recent years, with the sport becoming more globalised.

However, Sundowns and City have stayed true to their roots and boast several Bafana Bafana internationals in their squad.

Sundowns have the likes of Themba Zwane, last season’s top scorer for the club Lebohang Maboe, Hlompho Kekana and Rivaldo Coetzee in their line-up, while City has Thamsanqa Mkhize, Abbubaker Mobara, and Kermit Erasmus, among others, to choose from.

In addition, South African talent has been reinforced with the addition of overseas players.

City has a Dutch flavour with head coach Benni McCarthy exhausting his contacts made over the years and goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh and Chris David has been welcome acquisitions.

On the other hand, Sundowns have maintained a South American feel with Gaston Sirino arguably the most highly-rated player at the club.

To add to that list, Denis Onyango, and the quality on the field is enough to have any football lover salivating at the prospect.

Mosimane vs. McCarthy

Lastly, having Benni McCarthy and Pitso Mosimane at the helm of City and Sundowns, respectively, has ensured that theatre is brought wherever these two teams meet.

Exciting football is a guarantee and considering both coaches’ track records, the atmosphere does tend to become feisty and is the ideal spice needed to invigorate a thrilling rivalry.

Mosimane is at the forefront of South African football having guided Sundowns to a record-extending ninth PSL title last season, while McCarthy is seen as one of the brightest South African coaches right now.

With two coaches who love to win, football fans can expect nothing but fireworks come Tuesday.