Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns might wrap up the 2021/22 Premier Soccer League title with four games to go on Wednesday when they host Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld.

Currently enjoying being 12 points clear at the top of the PSL table, victory for the Brazilians will help them reach the 60-point mark and an unassailable 15-point lead.

That would make it impossible for second-placed Royal AM or any other team to catch up with Sundowns in this campaign even if they lose their remaining four games after that.

Victory on Wednesday, coming with a record-extending fifth successive league title, would be the perfect therapy the Tshwane giants need following last weekend’s heartbreak of exiting the Caf Champions League.

Regarded as one of the favourites, they were booted out at the quarter-finals stage by Angolan giants Petro Atletico following a 3-2 aggregate result.

That makes Cape Town City at risk of seeing Masandawana take out, on them, the frustration of being eliminated from the Champions League.

But City who are still within a good chance of finishing second on the table might give Sundowns a tough evening as they face the prospect of playing Champions League football next season.

The Citizens are third on the table with 17 points fewer than Sundowns and five behind Royal AM.

Interestingly, Sundowns were declared PSL champions last season with three games to go but their crowning moment was spiced up by a 3-0 victory over City on the final day of the campaign at Loftus Versfeld.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Date Wednesday, April 27

Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena as well as senior coach Steve Komphela would be keen to pick their best squad and seal league matters for the season.

But they will have to make their plans without including Rivaldo Coetzee, Sibusiso Vilakazi, Kermit Erasmus and Mothibi Mvala due to fitness concerns.

Erwin Saavedra, George Maluleka and Haashim Domingo are doubtful for Wednesday’s game.

Cape Town City welcome back midfielder Mduduzi Mdantsane who missed their last two games due to suspension.

Mdantsane was red-carded against Baroka FC and that saw him being ineligible to feature against Maritzburg United and Royal AM.

While Sundowns have been enduring a taxing fixture schedule, their opponents City could have fresh legs after enjoying 11 days without playing competitive football.

Also for City, they arrive at Loftus Versfeld high on confidence enjoying an eight-match unbeaten run.

That run of form has seen Eric Tinkler’s men establishing themselves as top-two contestants.

Their hosts Sundowns would be licking their wounds after Champions League elimination and the Brazilians’ last five PSL games includes a 2-1 defeat by relegation-threatened Maritzburg United.

Sundowns were also held 1-1 by basement side Baroka in their last five league matches which has three victories.

It will be the third time for Masandawana and City to meet this season, first clashing in the MTN8 final in October 2021 where it took a penalty shootout for Sundowns to beat the Citizens after a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The two sides then cancelled each other out 0-0 in the league a month later in Cape Town.