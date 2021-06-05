Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Not much is at stake between these two sides who have already accomplished their respective missions of the season

Premier Soccer League champions-elect Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to spice up their crowning moment with victory over visiting Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

It is a contest in which both sides would be playing for pride and whatever result is recorded, it has no bearing on either team.

Sundowns have already bagged the league title and will be crowned champions at their home ground, but might perhaps want to conclude the campaign at least eight points clear at the top given that second-placed AmaZulu beat Maritzburg United on the same afternoon.

While Cape Town City started the season with the intention of claiming a top-three berth, they ended up readjusting their target and settled for a top-eight finish.

City, have already secured a top-eight berth and even if they lose, they will sign off the campaign in position seven on the table, but could climb up to fifth spot if SuperSport United and Swallows FC suffer defeats in their respective games.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Date Saturday, June 5 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Masandawana will be welcoming back Themba Zwane from injury after he missed their last match away at Bloemfontein Celtic.

The availabilities of Kermit Erasmus, Rivaldo Coetzee and Siphelele Mkhulise are in doubt for this match but the Sundowns coach might not be worried as they are not desperate for victory.

It is also not clear if goalkeeper Denis Onyango and Ivorian defender Bangaly Soumahoro will be fit to play.

Keletso Makgalwa who is a long-term absentee is ruled out of the game.

This will be coach Eric Tinkler's second match in charge since his recent return for a second stint at the Mother City outfit.

No City player is suspended for Saturday's encounter as Tinkler seeks to build on Wednesday's 3-1 win over Black Leopards which sunk the Limpopo side to the National First Division.

Match Preview

With very little at stake in this match, it is yet to be seen if Sundowns will field a full-strength squad but striker Peter Shalulile is almost sure to start as he chases Bradley Grobler for the Golden Boot.

The Namibian struck a brace during Masandawana's trip to Celtic, to come three goals short of Grobler who has found the back of the net 16 times in the league this season.

The Brazilians have won four of their last five PSL games and drawn one which is an impressive run of form.

Article continues below

City on the other hand have won just once, drawn twice and lost as many times in their last five matches in which they have scored four times and conceded seven goals.

The number of times they have let in goals is reflective of their season as they are the team which has conceded 37 goals, the second highest number of goals this season and a record they share with Kaizer Chiefs.

But they have tried to compensate for that by scoring 42 goals, again the second highest number of goals scored in the league behind Sundowns' 46 who beat the Citizens 2-0 in the reverse fixture last November.