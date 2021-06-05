Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news
Premier Soccer League champions-elect Mamelodi Sundowns will be looking to spice up their crowning moment with victory over visiting Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
It is a contest in which both sides would be playing for pride and whatever result is recorded, it has no bearing on either team.
Sundowns have already bagged the league title and will be crowned champions at their home ground, but might perhaps want to conclude the campaign at least eight points clear at the top given that second-placed AmaZulu beat Maritzburg United on the same afternoon.
While Cape Town City started the season with the intention of claiming a top-three berth, they ended up readjusting their target and settled for a top-eight finish.
City, have already secured a top-eight berth and even if they lose, they will sign off the campaign in position seven on the table, but could climb up to fifth spot if SuperSport United and Swallows FC suffer defeats in their respective games.
|Game
|Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City
|Date
|Saturday, June 5
|Time
|15:00 SA Time
TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch
|DStv.com/DStv Now App
|SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202
Squads & Team News
This will be coach Eric Tinkler's second match in charge since his recent return for a second stint at the Mother City outfit.
No City player is suspended for Saturday's encounter as Tinkler seeks to build on Wednesday's 3-1 win over Black Leopards which sunk the Limpopo side to the National First Division.
Match Preview
With very little at stake in this match, it is yet to be seen if Sundowns will field a full-strength squad but striker Peter Shalulile is almost sure to start as he chases Bradley Grobler for the Golden Boot.
The Namibian struck a brace during Masandawana's trip to Celtic, to come three goals short of Grobler who has found the back of the net 16 times in the league this season.
The Brazilians have won four of their last five PSL games and drawn one which is an impressive run of form.
City on the other hand have won just once, drawn twice and lost as many times in their last five matches in which they have scored four times and conceded seven goals.
The number of times they have let in goals is reflective of their season as they are the team which has conceded 37 goals, the second highest number of goals this season and a record they share with Kaizer Chiefs.
But they have tried to compensate for that by scoring 42 goals, again the second highest number of goals scored in the league behind Sundowns' 46 who beat the Citizens 2-0 in the reverse fixture last November.