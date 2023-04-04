Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

The Brazilians will be at home again as they look to smash their own records in their remaining seven PSL games

Three days after securing the Premier Soccer League title, Mamelodi Sundowns host Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld.

It is a match Sundowns are playing for prestige and to break their previous records.

With seven league games remaining on their schedule, Masandwana have an opportunity to reach a record tally of 80 points this season.

They are on course to surpass the PSL era record 71-point mark they attained during the 2015/16 season under Pitso Mosimane.

Having dropped 10 points in this campaign, Sundowns currently have 59 points and at this stage of the season last term, they had picked up 51.

While the Brazilians are chasing after records, they come up against City who are chasing a top-two spot.

The Mother City side is fifth on the standings with seven points fewer than second-placed Orlando Pirates.

They are still within a chance of finishing as runners-up behind champions Masandawana.

But before kickoff, City will become the first team to give Sundowns a guard of honour in recognition of the Tshwane giants’ league triumph.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Date Tuesday, April 4 Time 19:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Sundowns’ injury list is getting shorter after weeks of having several players unavailable.

There is worry about injury-prone Rivaldo Coetzee who has a hamstring problem after briefly returning to action following a long injury lay-off.

Bongani Zungu and Gaston Sirino have been working on their fitness and they are doubtful for Tuesday’s game.

Right-back Khuliso Mudau is expected back after missing last weekend’s Caf Champions League match against Cotonsport due to illness.

Coach Rhulani Mokwena is expected to hand playing opportunities to players who were not enjoying much game time earlier in the season.

Some star players could be rested to keep them fresh for the more demanding Champions League quarter-finals.

City welcome back central midfielder Thato Mokeke who was suspended for their last match against Marumo Gallants.

The vastly experienced linkman returns right on time when he is needed for this crucial encounter.

Match Preview

Sundowns will be facing a fresh Cape Town City who got an extended break after being inactive last weekend.

The Citizens were last involved in competitive action on March 14 just before the Fifa international break.

Coach Erick Tinkler will be hoping the long layoff period will not affect their momentum as they went for recess on a high with three wins and a draw in their last four matches.

City would be pushing to become the first team to beat Sundowns since October 2022.

The two sides met in the opening match of the season last August and Sundowns won 2-0 in the Mother City in a game they announced their title ambitions.