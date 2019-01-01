Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana will look to return to winning ways in the league when they take on the Citizens on Tuesday night

After a weekend of contrasting results in the MTN8, and shift focus back onto their Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

Sundowns will be full of confidence having ended a two-match winless run in all competitions after coming from behind to defeat Bloemfontein but will hope to return to winning ways in the league.

On the other hand, the Citizens will be reeling following their failure to defend their MTN8 title as they fell to .

Nonetheless, coach Benni McCarthy will still be optimistic with his side reigniting their rivalry with Sundowns.

City have proved to be somewhat of a bogey team for Sundowns in recent times having won five of their last nine meetings.

Last season, City continued to show they could mix it with the best as they narrowly lost to Sundowns in the league before winning the reverse fixture.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Date Tuesday, August 20 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score and How To Watch

The match will be live on SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

With matches having come in thick and fast particularly for Sundowns, coach Pitso Mosimane may be tempted to make a few changes to his squad.

Mosimane will have one eye on the weekend’s Caf second leg affair against Otoho d’Oyo, but at the same time, he can’t afford to allow his side to take their eye off the ball against City.

Injuries have been Sundowns’ Achilles heel so far this season with a number of players missing.

Anthony Laffor, Emiliano Tade and Mauricio Affonso all missed the clash on the weekend and are unlikely to feature against City.

Against Celtic, Sundowns received a boost with Wayne Arendse returning to the line-up to partner Mosa Lebusa, and with Ricardo Nascimento also on the nursing table, his presence will be important if Sundowns are to limit City’s attacking threat.

In addition, Mosimane heaped praise on Rivaldo Coetzee for his contribution on the weekend and he is expected to start in a now-familiar central midfield role alongside Hlompho Kekana.

Furthermore, one of the first names on the team sheet will be Themba Zwane.

The 30-year-old already has two goals to his name this season, and he could be a major threat to a City side which has leaked two goals in the league already.

Meanwhile, McCarthy is likely to ring the changes for City.

The former international was not impressed with the way his side played against Polokwane City.

Kermit Erasmus could potentially return to the starting XI after starting the MTN8 quarter-final on the bench, and after scoring in both league games against Sundowns last season, the Tshwane giants will need to be wary should he be on the pitch.

Erasmus’ partnership with Chris David could prove fruitful with the latter’s creativity proving to be a handful to deal with for many PSL defences.

David’s set-piece prowess also means Sundowns will need to watch their discipline or they could be punished.

Match Preview

City would have watched Sundowns last PSL game against carefully.

Sundowns conceded a late goal and looked fragile at the back in their 1-1 draw in the league, this should tantalise the tastebuds of City’s creative players.

While City are still relative newbies, what they have achieved since their inception in 2016, has been nothing short of remarkable.

The Mother City-based outfit is undoubtedly one of the rising clubs in South African football and beating Sundowns will only further elaborate their drive forward.