Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bloemfontein Celtic: Kick-off, TV channel, live scores, squad news and preview

Masandawana are keen to close the gap on Chiefs, while Siwelele are looking to move closer to the top eight

are scheduled to face off with Bloemfontein in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match on Wednesday.

The Brazilians' title defence is back on track after they secured a convincing a 3-0 win over on Saturday which was their second league win in a row.

Coach Pitso Mosimane is now determined to ensure that his side keeps the momentum going by recording another win against a wounded Celtic side.

Phunya Sele Sele's hopes of finishing in the top eight took a knock when they suffered a disappointing 2-0 defeat to on Saturday.

Lehlohonolo Seema knows that his side cannot afford to drop more points and they will be keen to snap their three-match winless run against Sundowns.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Date Wednesday, February 19 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

Sundowns could be without their first-choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango, who picked up a hamstring injury in their win over Chippa.

However, Mosimane has a capable replacement in Kennedy Mweene, while Sibusiso Vilakazi will be looking to continue his good form having netted in his last two competitive games.

Masandawana are currently placed third on the league standings and a win over Celtic will see them climb up to the second spot - four points behind the leaders .

Meanwhile, Celtic have not reported any injuries ahead of this clash with Seema having indicated that they will be having some fresh legs against the defending champions.

They are expected to pin their hopes of securing a win in Tshwane on captain Ndumiso Mabena, who has a knack of scoring important goals for the team.

Siwelele find themselves on the 10th spot on the league standings and a win over Sundowns will see them move up to ninth place - a point behind eighth-placed Highlands Park.

Match Preview

Sundowns stretched their unbeaten run to five matches at home in the league when they defeated the Chilli Boys having recorded four wins and one draw.

Their defence has been rock solid having conceded only one goal and netted eight times in the process.

On the other hand, Celtic are now winless in their last two away matches in the league having recorded two successive defeats against Highlands Park and .

They have been leaking goals at the back having conceded 11 goals in their last five games on the road which is a cause for concern for Seema.

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Sundowns and Celtic have clashed in 63 league matches.

The Brazilians have the upper hand having registered 31 wins compared to 13 for Phunya Sele Sele, while 19 matches ended in draws.

Sundowns extended their unbeaten run against Celtic to seven league matches when they recorded a 2-1 win away in the first round clash earlier this season.