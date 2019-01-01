Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Bloemfontein Celtic: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Masandawana will look to return to winning ways, while Phunya Sele Sele will be keen to spoil the party

After a surprising draw in midweek for , the MTN8 takes centre-stage on Saturday evening.

Masandawana started off their 2019/20 domestic league campaign with a bang following a 2-0 win over SuperSport United, but their progress has stagnated in recent times.

A Caf defeat in the Republic of Congo against Otoho d’Oyo as well as a late equaliser which saw Sundowns drop valuable points against in the , has brought the defending PSL champions back down to earth.

This perhaps happened at an ideal time for , who will be confident after their 5-0 hammering of Steve Komphela’s last weekend.

However, the Cup brings with it, its own set of challenges, and the clubs cannot rely on history.

Sundowns, in particular, are yet to lift the MTN8 with head coach Pitso Mosimane at the helm, and the club has earmarked the trophy as one to win.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs. Date Saturday, August 17 Time 20:15

TV Channel, Live Score and How To Watch

The match will be live on SS4. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Nonetheless, the Sundowns coach and his technical team would have been delighted with what they saw for the most part against Chippa, and they are expected to maintain a relatively unchanged starting XI.

Lebohang Maboe opened his PSL account in midweek, and he should start alongside Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi upfront.

In the middle of the park though is where Mosimane is likely to make a change.

Despite a stellar debut for Sammy Seabi against Chippa, the midfielder was forced to come off in the second half with an injury in Port Elizabeth, and it remains to be seen whether or not he has recovered in time.

Meanwhile, the club has confirmed in the lead up to the game that Anthony Laffor, Emiliano Tade, Oupa Manyisa, Kennedy Mweene, Mauricio Affonso and Jeremy Brockie will all not be available for the clash.

Mosimane’s injured troops will join defender Ricardo Nascimento on the sidelines, who is nursing a long-term injury.

At the back though, Wayne Arendse did not feature in Port Elizabeth and this saw Motjeka Madisha partner Mosa Lebusa in defence, but if the veteran, Arendse, is deemed fit, he will be expected to return to the starting XI.

On the side of a Celtic side beaming with confidence, coach Lehlohonolo Seema will try not to change a winning formula.

This could mean the attacking trio of Ndumiso Mabena, Menzi Masuku and Harris Tchilimbou will start after they all were on target against Arrows.

In addition, Andile Fikozolo was a second-half substitute against Arrows and Seema may be tempted to throw his name into the mix after an impressive outing last weekend.

In defence, Celtic will put their trust in former keeper Jackson Mabokgwane.

Article continues below

Match Preview

Saturday night’s clash will be the 36th between the two sides in all competitions.

Sundowns have a dominant record over Siwelele having won 20 of their previous meetings while Celtic have won just six.

The Free State outfit last beat Sundowns back in 2016, but interestingly, the last time these two sides met in the MTN8, it was Celtic who were victorious following the lottery of a penalty shootout – that was back in 2015.