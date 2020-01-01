Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bloemfontein Celtic: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana are hungry for more success after clinching a domestic treble in the previous campaign, but they will face a Siwelele side seeking revenge

will face off with Bloemfontein in the 2020 MTN8 quarter-final match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday.

Masandawana are looking to keep the momentum going having won the last three domestic trophies, title, Nedbank Cup and Telkom Knockout under the now-departed coach Pitso Mosimane.

Newly-appointed Sundowns co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena will be keen to start their reign with a win over a wounded Celtic side.

Siwelele will be seeking revenge after losing to Sundowns in the 2020 Nedbank Cup final last month, and they are hoping to end their eight-year wait for a major trophy having won their last title in 2012 which was the Telkom Knockout.

This will be John Maduka's first full season as Celtic head coach and the legendary Malawian midfielder will be eager to ensure that his side starts the new campaign with a win.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Date Sunday, October 18 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Sundowns will be without Tebogo Langerman, who has been handed a two-match suspension by the PSL after the left-back was found guilty following his inclusion in the match-day squad against Celtic last month.

However, Masandawana have depth in their squad as they could bring in either Lyle Lakay or new signing Aubrey Modiba to fill Langerman's void in the left-back position.

Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane remain the Sundowns players to watch out for as they combined brilliantly before the former netted the only goal of the match as Masandawana beat Celtic 1-0 in the Nedbank Cup final.

Meanwhile, Celtic have no suspension concerns and they recently welcomed back Ronald Pfumbidzai, who was stuck in Zimbabwe since July 2020 as he found it difficult to return to due to lockdown.

Siwelele have managed to extend Justice Chabalala's loan deal from after he impressed at the Free State giants last season and they signed exciting winger Jabulani Ncobeni - formerly with FC.

Maduka will look to the club's inspirational captain Ndumiso Mabena, who is coming off arguably his best season in the PSL and the experienced striker will be determined to lead his troops to a win over Sundowns.

Match Preview

Sundowns boast an impressive home record as they have suffered just one defeat in their last 17 matches as the hosts across all competitions, having registered 13 victories.

The Brazilians have also recorded five wins in their last six competitive matches, while the other game ended in a defeat.

While Celtic are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions on the road having registered four draws and one victory as the visitors.

Siwelele have suffered just one defeat in their last 10 competitive matches and recorded four victories and five draws.

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Sundowns and Celtic have met 79 times across all competitions.

Masandawana have been dominant having registered 43 wins compared to Siwelele's 16, while 20 games ended in draws.