Mamelodi Sundowns vs Black Leopards: The ideal opponent for Mosimane to deliver 10th PSL title

Goal explains why the Brazilians will be relishing facing Lidoda Duvha in a must-win encounter at their temporary home ground of Dobsonville Stadium

The destiny of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) trophy is going down to the final day.



and have battled it out neck and neck for the championship in one of the most thrilling title races in PSL history.

Sundowns have come from 13 points behind Chiefs and the two Gauteng giants are now level on points heading into Saturday's final round of the current season.



Masandawana have shown great character and improved form in recent weeks, but they are still behind Amakhosi on goal difference.

Wednesday's 3-0 win over boosted Masandawana's goal-difference as they reduced it to three goals behind Chiefs having entered the match trailing their rivals by five.

However, Pitso Mosimane's side should have scored more goals on the night, but they were let down by some poor finishing at times during the one-sided encounter.

George Chigova also had a good match between the sticks for Polokwane especially in the first half when he made three breathtaking saves to keep Sundowns at bay.

The Brazilians will have to replicate the same form when they take on another relegation-threatened side in Black this weekend.

Mosimane's attackers will be relishing facing Lidoda Duvha, who have the joint-worst defence in the league having conceded a whopping 41 goals from 29 matches - a record they share with Polokwane.

Leopards have shown signs of improvement in their recent matches recording three wins out of their last five while losing their other two games.

However, their defence continues to leak goals having conceded five goals in their last five matches which is something Sundowns can capitalize on and possibly beat Chiefs to the title.

Chiefs will face a side which has proven to be their hoodoo team, FC this weekend with Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele having defeated Amakhosi when it matters most over the years.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele have a superior head-to-head record with the two teams having met in 10 competitive matches and Baroka have recorded four wins compared to Amakhosi's three, while three games ended in draws.

Having said that, it is imperative for Sundowns to focus on their clash with Leopards and try to continue their dominance over the Limpopo side by scoring goals and keeping it tight at the back.

Masandawana have won each of their last eight league matches against Lidoda Duvha, who have been tormented by Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino in recent years.

The last two meetings have ended in a 2-1 win in favour of Mosimane's side with the two diminutive attackers finding the back of the net.

Blessed with the ability to create and score goals, Zwane and Sirino carry the Brazilians' ambition of securing their third successive league trophy this season.

They have regained their form in recent times having been involved in six goals (three goals and three assists between them) in Masandawana's last five league matches.

The duo will be key to a Sundowns victory this weekend and possibly help the Tshwane giants clinch a record-extending 10th PSL title in the process.