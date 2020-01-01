Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

A place in the Nedbank Cup final will be at stake when the Students visit the Clever Boys at Orlando Stadium on Saturday night

will be the home team in a Nedbank Cup semi-final match against in Soweto.

The Brazilians are chasing a domestic treble this season having already bagged the Telkom Knockout Cup title in December 2019.

Securing a place in the final would mean Pitso Mosimane is on track to achieve the record that is still held by - winning three domestic trophies in a single campaign.

But they will have to work hard to achieve that as Wits, who have been sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila owner Masala Mulaudzi, will want to bow out in style as they will not exist beyond the current season.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits Date Saturday, August 8 Time 19:15 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be live on SABC 1 and SuperSport TV.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SABC1/SS4

Both teams will miss their key players for this encounter due to either injury, suspension or lockdown regulations.

As confirmed by Wits coach Gavin Hunt, Elias Pelembe hasn't been able to travel from Mozambique due to the flight restrictions imposed by the government due to the coronavirus pandemic coupled with the lockdown.

Ricardo Goss, Brendon Petersen and Thabang Monare are also not available for this crucial encounter.

Goss, who is on his way to the Brazilians, is currently serving a five-match ban for pushing a match official while Petersen and Monare are struggling with injuries.

This means Mhlongo is likely to crack the nod between the sticks against Sundowns.

Hunt will put his faith on the likes of Deon Hotto, Gift Motupa and Thulani Hlatshwayo for this match - the trio has played a huge role in getting Wits where they are in this competition.





Meanwhile, Pitso Mosimane has already lamented the absence of the likes of Mauricio Affonso, Thapelo Morena and Anele Ngcongca.

Affonso is still stuck in as he cannot travel back into the country due to lockdown regulations.

Furthermore, Gaston Sirino will watch from the stands as his teammates take to the field after being slapped with a two-match ban for assaulting Clayton Daniels and Dean Furman in September 2019.

All eyes, however, will be on Mosimane to see if he will use Andile Jali and Phakamani Mahlambi after it was reported last week that the duo had been suspended by the club for coming to training smelling of alcohol.

Nonetheless, Mosimane still has the likes of Themba Zwane and Sibusiso Vilakazi as his weapons upfront while Denis Onyango and Ricardo Nascimento have a huge responsibility to ensure that Wits don't score on the night.

Match Preview

Sundowns and Wits will be meeting for the second time in a Cup match since 2016 when Hunt's men hammered the Brazilians in the MTN8 final.

In fact, the two sides have never met in any Cup match but the MTN8 final since 2007, with Wits yet to lose to Sundowns.

Mosimane and Hunt have faced each other 17 times as coaches since 2007.

The Sundowns coach has won seven, drawn five and lost the other against Hunt - and that's the record he will hope to keep after Saturday's game.

The Brazilians are yet to concede in this year's competition after beating SuperSport United 1-0, Vaal University 2-0 and recording a 1-0 win over in the quarter-finals.

Wits have conceded three goals in three matches thus far, and all three came against Orlando Pirates in the Last 32.

They went on to beat 2-0 and hammered Real Kings 4-0 to set up a semi-final date with the Tshwane giants.