Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits: Kick-off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Three points will be at stake when the two PSL title contenders collide in a highly-anticipated encounter

will host in a Premier Soccer League ( ) blockbuster at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Tuesday.

Masandawana are in top form having recorded three successive victories across all competitions including the recent 3-0 win over FC away on Saturday.

However, Pitso Mosimane's men will face the only team they have failed to beat in their last five league matches, Wits, as the two teams drew 1-1 last month.

Wits are enjoying a five-match unbeaten run across all competitions having overcome Stellenbosch FC 2-0 away on Saturday.

Gavin Hunt will be looking outsmart Mosimane in a battle between two astute coaches, who have each won a record four PSL titles.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bidvest Wits Date Tuesday, January 7 Time 19:30 SA time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be screened live on SuperSport TV in .

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS4

The Sundowns camp has been hit by injuries with attackers Mauricio Affonso, Gaston Sirino, Ali Meza and defender Mosa Lebusa all sidelined.

However, the Brazilians have enough depth to cope without the quartet, while Mosimane will be banking on Themba Zwane's form after the attacker grabbed a brace in the win over AmaZulu.



The defending champions, who are placed second on the league table, have closed the gap on the leaders in recent weeks and a win over Wits will see Sundowns cut the lead to one point.





Meanwhile, Wits will be without midfielders Haashim Domingo, Elias Pelembe and Cole Alexander, who are all injured, while midfielder Thabang Monare will also miss the game due to suspension.

Hunt also has a depleted squad, but he will look to in-form striker Gift Motupa, who has netted three goals in his last four league matches including one against Sundowns.

The former league champions, who have three games in hand, are sitting on the fourth spot on the league standings and a win in Tshwane will see Wits move up to third place - six points behind the leaders.

Match Preview

Sundowns will be relying on their impressive home form as they have been unstoppable in recent months, having recorded four consecutive victories in the league there.

They are also scoring goals at will in Tshwane having netted eight goals and kept three clean sheets in the process.

On the other hand, Wits' away form has been improving in recent weeks having registered two successive victories.

Their defence has been rock solid on the road as they have kept two clean sheets and scored three goals..

Article continues below

In head-to-head stats since 1985, Wits and Sundowns have clashed in 68 league matches.

Masandawana have the upper hand having registered 36 wins compared to 17 for the Clever Boys, while 15 matches ended in draws.

Sirino opened the scoring for Sundowns, but his goal was cancelled out by Motupa's equaliser for the hosts as the two teams drew 1-1 in Durban.