Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The log leaders resume their domestic business against as they seek to increase the gap at the top of the PSL standings

Mamelodi Sundowns’ bid for a fourth successive Premier Soccer League title continues when they host Baroka FC at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

Four days after dismissing Sudanese giants Al Hilal 2-0 at the same venue in a Caf Champions League Group C match, Masandawana switch focus to their league campaign.

They are currently two points clear of second-placed SupertSport United, having played a game fewer than Matsatsantsa.

Victory will see them open a five-point gap at the summit and boost their chances of a record fourth consecutive league title.

A huge 16 points separate Sundowns and their opponents, who are 10th on the table.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC Date Wednesday, February 17 Time 17:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

New signing Rushine De Reuck is in line to make his debut for Masandawana.

After sitting on the bench the entire match against Al Hilal, the former Maritzburg United star is available for selection in what is a boost for the Sundowns coaches, who were recently crying about a severely depleted defence.

Striker Mauricio Affonso has started light training but is still some way from regaining full fitness after surgery on his groin.

No Baroka player is suspended for this match and the club has not issued an injury update at the time of writing.

But the likes of midfielders Joslin Kamatuka and Goodman Mosele were spotted fully participating in Tuesday’s training just before their departure to Tshwane.

Coach Thoka Matsimela would need all his key players to be available for this match in which they face a team eager to cement its PSL supremacy.

Match Preview

This two sides last met in a PSL match on January 9 with Sundowns prevailing 2-0 victors away at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Lyle Lakay and Themba Zwane scored in the second half to hand Masandawana three points on the road.

But before that match, Baroka had threatened to derail Downs’ title bid last season when they edged the Tshwane giants 1-0 in August 2020 in the PSL bio-bubble.

That was the last time the Tshwane giants lost a league match and they go into Wednesday’s contest enjoying an unbeaten run in the league this season.

In the two teams' last five games, Sundowns have won two, while spoils have been shared twice as well as that bio-bubble result.

The Brazilians face a side that has been struggling with consistency this season.

Baroka have recorded just one win in their last five league games in which they have also recorded two defeats and as many draws.

They arrive in Tshwane fresh from Nedbank cup elimination at the hands of struggling National First Division side Cape Town Spurs.