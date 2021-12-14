Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will be keen for a third consecutive victory and reach the 40-point mark when they host Baroka FC in a Premier Soccer League match at Loftus Versfeld on Tuesday.





After a run of seven wins on the trot between September and November was disturbed by some draws in recent matches, the Brazilians will be eager to start knitting another perfect run together.

They are currently on 37 points after 15 games, equalling Chiefs’ record of garnering the same number of points at the halfway stage of the campaign during Amakhosi’s 2014/15 title-winning season.

Sundowns enjoy a 12-point gap at the top of the standings and they are assured to have their lead extended if they beat Baroka.

Victory would see Sundowns go 15 points clear at the top if third-placed Orlando Pirates fail to beat Swallows FC.

But if Pirates win, and Masandawana also come out victorious in their match, a 14-point gap would be achieved.

Extending their lead would be key for Sundowns heading into the festive break, and after hosting Baroka, they will have three more league fixtures before Christmas Day.

They would also want to be feeling a bit of comfort at the top of the table when PSL action resumes in February 2022 after the Africa Cup of Nations finals as they will be then be entering a taxing period of balancing domestic commitments and Caf Champions League responsibilities.

But they now have to face bottom-placed Baroka whose desperation to vacate the basement spot could pose some danger to the league leaders.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns vs Baroka FC Date Tuesday, December 14 Time 17:30 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

Sundowns welcome central midfielder Andile Jali from suspension which saw him miss last weekend’s Tshwane Derby against SuperSport United.

But they will be without forward Thabiso Kutumela who lasted just 29 minutes against Matsatsantsa and went off with a groin strain.

Some key Masandanwana players have been out due to injuries and health reasons.

The availability of defender Mosa Lebusa, goalkeeper Reyad Pieterse, Promise Mkhuma, midfielder Haashim Domingo and George Maluleka are in doubt.

Right-back Khuliso Mudau is out injured but there is enough cover in Thapelo Morena, while Lebohang Maboe and Gift Motupa are also battling to regain full fitness.

Baroka coach Kgoloko Thobejane is yet to help the team record a victory in four games since returning to the role of head coach and he would need all his best players against Masandawana.

This is a match Thobejane needs his chief striker Evidence Makgopa to return after the Bafana Bafana star missed their last game at home against Cape Town City.

There are no suspensions in the Bakgaka ba Mphahlele camp.

Match Preview

While Sundowns are unbeaten this season, they come up against a Baroka side which has gone for a 10-match winless run.

The Limpopo side is finding it difficult in this campaign, having managed to score just nine goals in 14 games.

But while they are at the bottom of the log, they have a better defensive record than four teams, including fourth-placed Royal AM.

And they have shipped in 15 goals, the same number conceded by Cape Town City, Marumo Gallants, Maritzburg United and Swallows FC..

That could give them some hope of containing a Peter Shalulile-led Sundowns attack which has found the back of the net 26 times in 15 games.

The Brazilians won 2-0 when they last met Baroka in the league in February this year.